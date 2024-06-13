Sikkim CM Tamang's Wife Krishna Kumari Rai Resigns As MLA Day After Taking Oath

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang's wife Krishna Kumari Rai on Thursday resigned as MLA for Namchi Singhithang Constituency only a day after swearing in for the new position.
Rai defeated Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) candidate Bimal Rai in the Namchi-Singhithang seat during the recent assembly elections.
Speaker M N Sherpa accepted her resignation and according to Times Of India report, the news was confirmed by assembly secretary Lalit Kumar Gurung.
Tamang in a Facebook post addressed the matter of Rai's resignation where he said, "With regard to the news of resignation of my spouse... I wish to inform the dear and respected people of Sikkim that she has vacated her seat in alignment with the unanimous decision of the party, prioritising its welfare and objectives."
Further he wrote in Hindi, "It is important to note that, at the request of the parliamentary committee of the SKM party, contested the elections for welfare of our party. On behalf of our party, as president, I express my sincere gratitude to her for her dedication and unwavering support."
"Madam Krishna Rai and I will remain deeply involved in addressing your needs, ensuring that the constituency benefits from the care and attention of three representatives: the new candidate, Madam Krishna Rai, and myself," said Tamang.
The Sikkim CM also expressed assurance to the residents of Namchi-Siang Constituency that they would have another dedicated and honest MLA, committed to both the party and the people as Rai.