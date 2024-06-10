National

Sikkim: Prem Singh Tamang Takes Oath As Chief Minister For Second Term | Watch

Tamang's party, SKM, retained power in the Himalayan state with a landslide victory earlier this month, winning 31 of the 32 Assembly seats.

PTI
Prem Singh Tamang Takes Oath | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) convener Prem Singh Tamang was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Sikkim for the second consecutive term on Monday. Tamang's party, SKM, retained power in the Himalayan state with a landslide victory earlier this month, winning 31 of the 32 Assembly seats.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at Paljor Stadium in Gangtok, with Governor Lakshman Acharya administering the oath of office and secrecy to Tamang and his council of ministers. The council of ministers in Sikkim has a strength of 12 members, including the Chief Minister.

Visuals from Oath taking ceremony:

Tamang, 56, who spearheaded the SKM's landslide victory in the assembly polls and the lone Lok Sabha seat in Sikkim, was unanimously elected the leader of the legislature party during a meeting on June 2. The opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), which ruled the state for 25 years in a row till 2019, managed to win only one seat.

The state government had taken extensive security measures for the event, closing all educational institutions in and around Gangtok and declaring a half-day holiday in all government offices on Monday. Chief Secretary V B Pathak issued a circular stating that all government offices and PSUs located in and around Gangtok would remain closed till 12 noon.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Sikkim: Prem Singh Tamang Takes Oath As Chief Minister For Second Term | Watch
  2. Day In Pics: June 10, 2024
  3. Modi 3.0 Govt News LIVE: All Eyes On Cabinet Portfolio Announcement; Gandhis Meet Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina
  4. On Cam| Mysterious Animal Spotted In Rashtrapati Bhavan During Swearing-In Ceremony; Some Guessing 'Leopard'
  5. Intern's Tweet Causes Confusion Over Rajeev Chandrasekhar's Political Future; What Shashi Tharoor Said
Entertainment News
  1. 'MTV Splitsvilla X5’: Sunny Leone Says ‘Love Is A 50-50 Thing, It's Not One Sided'
  2. Matthew McConaughey Celebrates 12th Anniversary With Wife Camila Alves, Shares Sweet PDA Photo
  3. Megan Thee Stallion Chokes Back Tears Onstage After AI Sex Tape Goes Viral
  4. Salman Khan To Begin 'Sikandar' Shoot On June 18 With Aerial Action Sequence
  5. Why ‘Gullak’ Actor Vaibhav Raj Gupta Saved Helly Shah’s Contact In Phone Book As 'Helly Sprouts'
Sports News
  1. IND Vs PAK: Pakistan's T20 World Cup Hopes Hanging By A Thread After India Loss - Data Debrief
  2. Today's Sports News Live: Bangladesh Take On South Africa In ICC T20 World Cup 2024
  3. ICC T20 World Cup: Kumble Believes Bumrah Will Play 'Major Role' If India Go All The Way
  4. Euro 2024: Belgium Right-Back Thomas Meunier An Injury Doubt For Tournament
  5. Pakistan Vs Canada, Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 22: When, Where To Watch
World News
  1. Dancing Is Now Legal In New York City; No More Zoning Restrictions On Nightlife Entertainment
  2. Sudan Civil War: Paramilitary RSF Targets Last Operating Hospital In Darfur
  3. ‘Heavy Heart, Full Confidence’: Two Israeli Ministers Quit Netanyahu's War Cabinet
  4. More Sweltering Heat Expected In Arizona And Nevada This Week
  5. Dragon Boat Festival Google Doodle 2024: Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Races, Food And Cultural Activities
Latest Stories
  1. IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam's Men Super 8 Qualification Scenarios Explained
  2. J&K: 9 Killed, 33 Injured As Bus Carrying Pilgrims Falls In Gorge After Suspected Terror Attack In Reasi District; PM Modi, Prez Murmu React
  3. Jammu Kashmir: Terror Strike On Pilgrim Bus In Reasi Leaves 9 Dead, 33 Injured; Nation Condemns 'Dastardly Act'
  4. Modi 3.0 Govt News LIVE: All Eyes On Cabinet Portfolio Announcement; Gandhis Meet Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina
  5. New Kids On The Block: The Emergence Of Young Leaders This Election
  6. IND Vs PAK, T20 WC 2024: India Beat Pakistan By Six Runs In New York - In Pics
  7. Today's Sports News Live: Bangladesh Take On South Africa In ICC T20 World Cup 2024
  8. Andhra Pradesh: TDP Supremo Naidu To Take Oath On June 12 As CM For 3rd Time