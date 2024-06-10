Sikkim: Prem Singh Tamang Takes Oath As Chief Minister For Second Term | Watch

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) convener Prem Singh Tamang was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Sikkim for the second consecutive term on Monday. Tamang's party, SKM, retained power in the Himalayan state with a landslide victory earlier this month, winning 31 of the 32 Assembly seats.
The swearing-in ceremony took place at Paljor Stadium in Gangtok, with Governor Lakshman Acharya administering the oath of office and secrecy to Tamang and his council of ministers. The council of ministers in Sikkim has a strength of 12 members, including the Chief Minister.
Tamang, 56, who spearheaded the SKM's landslide victory in the assembly polls and the lone Lok Sabha seat in Sikkim, was unanimously elected the leader of the legislature party during a meeting on June 2. The opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), which ruled the state for 25 years in a row till 2019, managed to win only one seat.
The state government had taken extensive security measures for the event, closing all educational institutions in and around Gangtok and declaring a half-day holiday in all government offices on Monday. Chief Secretary V B Pathak issued a circular stating that all government offices and PSUs located in and around Gangtok would remain closed till 12 noon.