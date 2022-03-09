Wednesday, Mar 09, 2022
Sikkim Assembly Passes 2nd Supplementary Demands For Grant Of Rs 241.97 Crore

The SLA passed the Sikkim Appropriation Bill, Bill No 04 of 2022 tabled by the Chief Minister to clear decks for the withdraw of the funds under the second supplementary demands from the consolidated fund of Sikkim to meet additional expenditure by the state government.

Sikkim CM and Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) President Prem Singh Tamang File Photo/PTI

Updated: 09 Mar 2022 8:53 pm

The Sikkim Legislative Assembly (SLA) on Wednesday passed the second supplementary demands for grant of Rs 241.97 crore for the financial year 2021-22. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, who is also the Minister In-Charge of Finance Department, tabled the second supplementary demands in the House during the day-long Fifth Session (Part III) of the Tenth Assembly for consideration by the members who duly passed it by voice vote. The SLA also passed the Sikkim Appropriation Bill, Bill No 04 of 2022 tabled by the Chief Minister to clear decks for the withdraw of the funds under the second supplementary demands from the consolidated fund of Sikkim to meet additional expenditure by the state government.


The House passed the Sikkim Police (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Sikkim (Re-organisation of Districts) (Amendment) Bill, 2022 which were introduced by the concerned Ministers. In-Charge of Home and Land Revenue during the previous session of the SLA earlier this year. Earlier,  the House made an Obituary Reference on the passing away of former Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) Bhim Prasad Dahal. He had died last week at the age of 68. Dahal was elected to Lok Sabha from Sikkim for three terms between 1996 and 2004. After transaction of all business scheduled for the day, the Speaker L B Das adjourned the house sine die.

PTI Inputs

