Monday, May 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Sidhu Taken To Patiala Hospital From Jail For Medical Tests

Sidhu was taken to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala following his request for a special diet in the jail owing to his health conditions, his counsel HPS Verma said. Verma said a board of doctors carried out a detailed medical examination of Sidhu at the hospital.

Sidhu Taken To Patiala Hospital From Jail For Medical Tests
Navjot Singh Sidhu. Getty Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 May 2022 10:03 pm

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, serving a year-long sentence in a Patiala jail in a 1988 road rage case involving a man’s death, was on Monday taken to a hospital there under heavy security for medical tests, official sources said.

Sidhu was taken to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala following his request for a special diet in the jail owing to his health conditions, his counsel HPS Verma said. Verma said a board of doctors carried out a detailed medical examination of Sidhu at the hospital.

Related stories

UP: 3 Youths Drown In River Yamuna After Temple Visit

Quad Summit: China Urges Indo-Pacific Countries To Reject 'Military Block', 'Camp Confrontation'

MP Sees 32 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 275

"The board of doctors will see what special diet is required and then it will submit its report to a local court (in Patiala)," Verma told PTI over the phone. According to the counsel, Sidhu cannot consume wheat, sugar, 'maida' and some other food items. "He can have berries, papaya, guava, double-toned milk and food items which do not have fibre and carbohydrates," Verma said.

The 58-year-old Congress leader suffers from medical conditions like embolism and has a liver ailment. In 2015, Sidhu had also undergone treatment for acute deep vein thrombosis (DVT) at a hospital in Delhi. DVT is caused by a blood clot in a deep vein which hinders the normal blood flow.

Several supporters of the cricket-turned-politician reached Rajindra Hospital after Sidhu was brought there.  Sidhu stayed in the hospital from 9.45 am to 2.30 pm for the medical tests. He was taken back to jail later. Verma said Sidhu's several medical tests were conducted at the hospital.

Verma further said the medical report is expected to be submitted to the court on Tuesday.      The former Punjab Congress chief on May 20 was sent to Patiala central jail after he surrendered before a local court.  He has been sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court in a 1988 road rage case involving a man’s death.

The apex court had sentenced Sidhu in the 34-year-old case, saying any undue sympathy in imposing an inadequate sentence would do more harm to the justice system and undermine the public confidence in the efficacy of law. A 65-year-old man, named Gurnam Singh, had died in the incident.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Navjot Singh Sidhu Jail Punjab Jail Punjab Police Navjot Singh Sidhu Patiala Punjab
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Role Of Venus In Different Houses

Role Of Venus In Different Houses

Marriage Predictions By Famous Astrologer Vinay Bajrangi

Marriage Predictions By Famous Astrologer Vinay Bajrangi