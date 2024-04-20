National

Siblings Found Dead In Delhi House, Mother Injured, Father 'Missing'

According to police, they received a call at 2 pm about Shyam (42), a resident of Shashi Garden in Pandav Nagar, who is missing and whose house had been locked since Friday.

A nine-year-old girl and her teenage brother was found dead on Saturday and their mother was found injured in their house in East Delhi while their father is "missing", police said.

A police team immediately reached the spot and found the house locked from the outside. Upon entering, they found the siblings, a 15-year-old boy and a nine-year-old girl, dead and their mother was lying unconscious in a room, a police officer said.

The victims were rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared the children dead on arrival. While the woman is undergoing treatment, he said.

It is suspected that Shyam killed his children, attacked his wife and fled from the spot, another police official said.

Police teams have been made to nab Shyam, the officer said.

