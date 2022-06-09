Shri Vishwakarma Skill University Near Completion, To Be Inaugurated By PM Modi, Says VC

Almost 80 percent construction work on India's first skill university -- Shri Vishwakarma Skill University (SVS) -- has been completed and it will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after its completion, an official said on Thursday.

The university being built in Haryana has adopted Industry integrated dual education model (IIDEM) for its programmes in vocational studies in line with German dual model vocation education pedagogy, he said.

"Eighty percent work of the India's first skill university has been completed. The prime minister will be inaugurating it," varsity’s vice chancellor Raj Kumar Nehru said.

Nehru, who was here to inaugurate a regional counselling centre, said the work on the university is going on at a fast pace to ensure timely completion of the first phase of Rs 425-crore project.

He said that SVS was enacted as a public university by the government of Haryana in 2016. The university at Dudhola village of Palwal district is currently running from a temporary campus in Gurugram. It has MoUs with several industries and entities to impart skills training, he said.

"This education model facilitates 'earn-while-learn' and provides the students with the opportunity to enhance their qualification with the flexibility of entry and exit into a programme,” Nehru said.

The university offers programmes in the area of automotive, robotics and automation, electronics, public services, healthcare, agriculture, analytics, entrepreneurship, banking and finance, management at diploma, graduate and post graduate.

(With PTI inputs)