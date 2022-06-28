Tuesday, Jun 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Shiv Sena Expels 2 Leaders Supporting Rebel Eknath Shinde Group

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Shiv Sena said in a statement that these leaders have been actively taking part in rallies and gatherings in support of rebel Eknath Shinde.

Shiv Sena Expels 2 Leaders Supporting Rebel Eknath Shinde Group
Former Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jun 2022 4:22 pm

Former Thane mayor and Shiv Sena coordinator in the district Meenakshi Shinde has been expelled from the party amid a rebellion by Eknath Shinde.

She was being expelled for anti-party activities on the directions of party president (and chief minister) Uddhav Thackeray, a Sena statement issued here on Tuesday said.

Earlier, another former Thane mayor, Naresh Mhaske, and coordinator Rahul Londe were expelled from the party.

All these leaders have been actively taking part in rallies and gatherings in support of Eknath Shinde.

Related stories

Eknath Shinde Rubbishes Shiv Sena’s Claim, Urges Thackeray Group To Disclose Rebel MLAs Names In Touch With It

BJP Takes Stock Of Situation As Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs Consolidate Position To Topple MVA Government

Suvendu Adhikari Claims TMC Will Meet Similar Fate As Shiv Sena In Maharashtra

In another development, the photographs of Eknath Shinde and his Lok Sabha MP son Shrikant Shinde have been removed from the Sena office in Dombivali, and others are expected to follow suit. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Maharashtra Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena Expels Party Leaders Rebellion Uddhav Thackeray Thane Lok Sabha MP Shrikant Shinde Dombivali
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

2nd T20: IND-W Aim To Seal Series Vs SL

2nd T20: IND-W Aim To Seal Series Vs SL

Wimbledon: Nadal In Action On Tuesday

Wimbledon: Nadal In Action On Tuesday