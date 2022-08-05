Friday, Aug 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Shiv Sena Corners Centre Over Ladakh Standoff, Kashmir; Party Condemns ED Raids

Shiv Sena has said the Chinese army has entered Ladakh and taken control of 38,000 square kilometres of land and separatists are raising their flag in Kashmir, while the ruling party is feeling good by resorting to raids on opponents and arresting them.

undefined
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.(File photo) Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Aug 2022 8:31 pm

The Shiv Sena on Friday slammed the central government, saying that while the Chinese army took control of the vast tracts of land in Ladakh and separatists raised their flags, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was content raiding its opponents.

The party also said that on the occasion of the 75th anniversary celebrations of Independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah should show courage by visiting Kashmir "swallowed" by Pakistan.

They should also take along Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, rebel MLAs Uday Samant, Dada Bhuse and Deepak Kesarkar, who have found a new "vigour" of Hindutva. This will set an example, it said.

"The Chinese army has entered Ladakh and taken control of 38,000 square kilometres of land and separatists are raising their flag in Kashmir, while the ruling party is feeling good by resorting to raids on opponents and arresting them," the party said in an editorial in its mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

Related stories

Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion Before August 15: Rebel Shiv Sena Leader

ED Summons Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut’s Wife In Money Laundering Case

SC Asks EC To Hold Shinde Faction's Plea To Be Considered 'Real Shiv Sena'

The party said when Article 370 was abrogated, the separate flag for Kashmir was also scrapped. Modi and Shah had declared that Kashmir is now "100 per cent" part of India.

But the woes of Kashmiri Pandits and the "dirty games" of separatists still continue and there is no visible change in the situation.

The Centre also slammed People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti for keeping the Kashmir flag in the display picture of her Twitter account.

Mehbooba Mufti's Twitter display picture has a photo of PM Modi with the tricolour on his side and Mufti's father and late Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed with the Kashmir flag on his side. 

Taking a dig at the Centre, the party said it has no courage to take action against Mufti.

On August 5, 2019, Parliament nullified the special provisions of Article 370.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Maharashtra Shiv Sena Mouthpiece Samana Ladakh Standoff Kashmir Separatists Narendra Modi Mehbooba Mufti Mufti Mohammad Sayeed Chinese Military Enforcement Directorate (ED) Raids
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 5 Highlights: Heartbreak For PV Sindhu And Co; Gold Medals For Lawn Bowls, Table Tennis Stars

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 5 Highlights: Heartbreak For PV Sindhu And Co; Gold Medals For Lawn Bowls, Table Tennis Stars

Griner Convicted In Russia, Gets 9 Years

Griner Convicted In Russia, Gets 9 Years