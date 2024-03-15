Sessions Court Denies Stay On Summons To Delhi CM Kejriwal

A sessions court denied to stay on the legal proceedings against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in front of a magisterial court regarding the ED's complaint. This complaint accuses him of ignoring summons in a money laundering case associated with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.
Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Syal instructed Kejriwal to request exemption from appearing personally in front of the metropolitan magistrate. Kejriwal had appealed to the sessions court against the directive from Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra, who ordered him to appear before her on March 16.
The Enforcement Directorate lodged two complaints with the magisterial court, seeking Kejriwal's prosecution for disregarding multiple summonses related to the case. The most recent complaint addresses Kejriwal's failure to respond to summonses numbered 4 to 8, issued under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
Previously, the ED had approached the magisterial court regarding Kejriwal's non-compliance with the initial three summonses in the money laundering case associated with the now-defunct Delhi excise policy.
The matter concerning the first three summonses is scheduled for a hearing on March 16, alongside the other complaint, in the court of ACMM Malhotra. Kejriwal has so far ignored eight summonses issued by the agency.