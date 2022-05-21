Saturday, May 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Senior SAD Leader And Former Punjab Minister Tota Singh Passes Away

Singh had served as the agriculture and education minister in the Akali government. He was the senior vice-president and a member of the core committee of the SAD. He was also a member of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee.

Senior SAD Leader And Former Punjab Minister Tota Singh Passes Away
SAD senior leaders and former Punjab minister Tota Singh passes away. PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 May 2022 11:19 am

Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Punjab minister Tota Singh, 81, passed away at a private hospital in Mohali on Saturday after a prolonged illness.

Singh had served as the agriculture and education minister in the Akali government. He was the senior vice-president and a member of the core committee of the SAD.

He was also a member of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee.

Singh was elected as a legislator for the first time from the Moga Assembly seat in 1997. He was inducted as education minister in the Parkash Singh Badal-led government at that time.

Related stories

Centre Giving 2,000 Additional Paramilitary Personnel oT Punjab, Says CM Bhagwant Mann

Ex-Punjab Congress Chief Sunil Jakhar Joins BJP

UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Dies Aged 74, PM Modi Saddened At 'Great Statesman's' Passing

He was re-elected from Moga in the 2002 Assembly elections but he lost in 2007. Singh was elected from the Dharamkot Assembly seat in 2012 and became the agriculture minister. Singh, however, lost the assembly elections in 2017 and 2022.

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal expressed grief over Singh's death.

"Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of senior Akali leader Jathedar Tota Singh Ji. Jathedar Sahab was a father figure to me & a source of inspiration for all of us. His invaluable advice & wise counsel will always be missed. I stand with the Brar family in this hour of grief," Badal tweeted.

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also condoled the death of Tota Singh.

"My heartfelt condolences over the sad demise of veteran Akali leader, Jathedar Tota Singh Ji," Warring said in a tweet.

Tags

National Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) SAD Agriculture Shiromani Akali Dal Tota Singh Education Minister Punjab Punjab Ministers
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

RBI Announces Dates For Premature Redemption of Sovereign Gold Bonds; Know Details Here

RBI Announces Dates For Premature Redemption of Sovereign Gold Bonds; Know Details Here

The Great Mollywood Kitchen: How OTTs Empower Regional Cinemas To Compete With Bollywood

The Great Mollywood Kitchen: How OTTs Empower Regional Cinemas To Compete With Bollywood