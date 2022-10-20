Thursday, Oct 20, 2022
Seek Relief In Supreme Court, Karnataka HC Tells Petitioners Challenging Aadhar Contracts To Foreign Firms

Since the petitioner, Colonel (retired) Mathew Thomas had already approached the Supreme Court earlier regarding privacy concerns of Aadhar, the HC division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Ashok N Kinagi said it would be proper for him to place this issue before the apex court.

Updated: 20 Oct 2022 6:39 pm

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed a petitioner to seek relief against his challenge to the Aadhar infrastructure contracts being issued to foreign companies.

Since the petitioner, Colonel (retired) Mathew Thomas had already approached the Supreme Court earlier regarding privacy concerns of Aadhar, the HC division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Ashok N Kinagi said it would be proper for him to place this issue before the apex court.

The HC, however, said that the doors of the HC were open if the Supreme Court directed him to seek relief from it.

The petitioner had claimed that four foreign entities were entrusted with collecting data and biometrics for Aadhar.

Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing through video conference to argue the case, submitted information regarding Indian citizens being entrusted to foreign entities, and said that since Aadhar is linked to phone numbers and bank accounts, this information in the hands of foreign entities would adversely affect national security interests.

He also contended that the High Court has the jurisdiction to hear the issue just like the Supreme Court.

The High Court, however, disposed of the petition suggesting that they approach the Supreme Court as the petitioner had earlier filed a petition in the apex court regarding privacy issues of Aadhar.

-With PTI Input

