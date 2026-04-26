Seechewal Claims Outreach From ‘Azaad Group’ Via Vikramjit

This is time when AAP has faced recent defections and political challenges, Seechewal’s statement appears aimed at signalling stability and resisting external overtures

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Published at:
Vikramjit Singh Sahney
Vikramjit Singh Sahney
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Balbir Singh Seechewal claimed he was invited by Vikramjit Singh Sahney to join an “Azaad group.”

  • He said he rejected the offer and reaffirmed loyalty to the Aam Aadmi Party.

  • The claim has sparked speculation about possible political regroupings and outreach within Parliament.

A fresh political controversy has emerged after Balbir Singh Seechewal, a Rajya Sabha member of the Aam Aadmi Party, claimed that he was approached to join an “Azaad group” by fellow MP Vikramjit Singh Sahneyan offer he says he declined.

Seechewal alleged that Sahney personally called him, inviting him to align with a separate bloc referred to as the “Azaad group.” While details about the group’s structure or political positioning remain unclear, the claim has triggered speculation about potential realignments within Parliament, particularly among opposition ranks.

“I made it clear that I will not leave my party,” Seechewal said, asserting his continued commitment to the AAP and its leadership. He framed the outreach as an attempt to create divisions within the party or consolidate a new grouping of MPs outside traditional party lines.

There has been no immediate detailed response from Sahney regarding the allegation. However, sources in political circles suggest that informal outreach among MPs—especially ahead of key legislative sessions—is not uncommon, though such claims rarely surface publicly.

The development comes at a time when opposition unity and internal cohesion remain under scrutiny, with parties navigating shifting alliances and electoral pressures. For the AAP, which has faced recent defections and political challenges, Seechewal’s statement appears aimed at signalling stability and resisting external overtures.

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