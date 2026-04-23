Bengal polls: Clashes break out between AJUP, TMC workers in Murshidabad

Naoda: Security personnel present at the site after clashes broke out between supporters of the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) and the ruling TMC during the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, at Naoda, in Murshidabad district Photo: PTI

Naoda: Security personnel present at the site after clashes broke out between supporters of the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) and the ruling TMC during the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, at Naoda, in Murshidabad district Photo: PTI