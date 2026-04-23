Bengal polls: Clashes break out between AJUP, TMC workers in Murshidabad

Several incidents of vehicle vandalism were reported. Workers of Humayun Kabir’s (AJUP) were accused of being involved in the disturbances, though he denied all the allegations.

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: pritha mukherjee
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WB polls clash in Naoda
Naoda: Security personnel present at the site after clashes broke out between supporters of the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) and the ruling TMC during the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, at Naoda, in Murshidabad district Photo: PTI
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Summary of this article

  • Tension had been brewing since the morning when the AJUP chief visited a polling booth in the area after casting his vote.

  • The AJUP leader later staged a sit-in at the spot and accused the ruling party of intimidating voters and being involved in electoral malpractices.

  • Police and central forces intervened and carried out a baton charge to disperse the mobs and bring the situation under control.

The dust in the village of Shibnagar didn't settle from the wind on Thursday; it was kicked up by the feet of running crowds and the heavy boots of central security forces. For the residents of this corner of Murshidabad, the first phase of the West Bengal assembly polls was supposed to be a morning of quiet queues and ink-stained fingers. Instead, it became a day of shuttered windows and the sharp, rhythmic crack of batons against the pavement as the local political rivalry between the TMC and the AJUP boiled over into the streets.

The tension felt deeply personal, centre-ed around AJUP chief Humayun Kabir. When he arrived at a polling booth, he wasn't met with the usual local greetings, but with a wall of noise—"go back" slogans that turned a routine visit into a confrontation. To the TMC supporters surrounding his car, he was an outsider and a "BJP agent"; to Kabir, they were a shadow of intimidation looming over the ballot box. As he sat on the ground in protest, accusing the ruling party of bribing candidates and scaring off voters, the political friction turned into a physical one.

By the afternoon, the "festival of democracy" had turned into a hail of bricks and stones. Families watched from behind doors as supporters from both sides clashed, turning the area near the polling station into a battlefield of broken glass and jagged debris. It took a firm lathi charge by the central forces to finally break the fever of the mob, leaving the streets empty but thick with resentment.

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BY PTI

The Election Commission has since asked for a report, but for the people of Naoda, the official paperwork matters less than the uneasy silence that now hangs over their homes.

While the rest of the state saw a "largely peaceful" vote across 152 seats, the bruises in Murshidabad tell a different story. It’s a story of a community caught in the middle of a high-stakes power struggle, where the act of voting can suddenly feel like an act of bravery. As the state moves toward the next phase on April 29, the shattered windshields in Shibnagar serve as a sombre reminder that in the heat of a Bengal election, the human cost is often found in the peace that is lost along the way.

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