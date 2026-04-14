The Babri Conundrum: Former TMC Leader Humayun Kabir's Tricky Project

Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir, who started his own party prior to the Bengal Elections, had announced the construction of a replica Babri Masjid at Beldanga in Bengal's Murshidabad district, with the foundation stone laid on December 6, 2025, the 33rd anniversary of the Babri Masjid's demolition in Ayodhya. Expected to be completed by 2030, people continue to throng the site out of curiosity as it continues to be a subject of controversy, with sharp criticism directed at it from both TMC and BJP's top brass.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
Babri Masjid Murshidabad
Replica of Babri Masjid Rejinagar, near Beldanga in Murshidabad district, West Bengal. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
1/10
Proposed Babri Masjid Ground Murshidabad
People at the ground of Babri Masjid at Murshidabad Beldanga | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/10
Proposed Babri Masjid Ground West Bengal
People offering Namaj at Replica of Babri Masjid at Murshidabad Beldanga | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/10
Babri Masjid replica construction Murshidabad
People offering Namaj at Replica of Babri Masjid at Murshidabad Beldanga | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/10
Beldanga Murshidabad Babri Masjid construction
People offering Namaj at Replica of Babri Masjid at Murshidabad Beldanga | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/10
Humayun Kabir Babri Masjid photos
People at the ground of Babri Masjid at Murshidabad Beldanga | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/10
New Babri Masjid murshidabad
People at the ground of Babri Masjid at Murshidabad Beldanga | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/10
Babri Masjid replica Rejinagar
People at the ground of Babri Masjid at Murshidabad Beldanga | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/10
Murshidabad mosque construction
Proposed ground of Babri Masjid at Murshidabad Beldanga | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/10
Babri Masjid replica Beldanga
People at the ground of Babri Masjid at Murshidabad Beldanga | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/10
Murshidabad Babri Masjid construction
People at the ground of Babri Masjid at Murshidabad Beldanga | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. CSK Vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Super Kings Welcome Winless Knight Riders At Chepauk

  2. Wisden Awards 2026: Deepti Named Women's Cricketer, Abhishek T20 Player As 7 Indians Bag Major Honours

  3. Blessing Muzarabani Banned From PSL For 2 Years; Joins South Africa's Corbin Bosch - Check Full List

  4. IPL 2026: Former New Zealand Pacer Compares Sakib Hussain To Mustafizur Rahman, Praises Praful Hinge As Well

  5. RCB Vs LSG Preview, IPL 2026: Rajat Patidar's Men Eye Another Batting Firework Against Struggling Super Giants

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

  3. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Sincaraz Rivalry Renewed In Bid For 27th Title

  5. Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Britain Beat Australia, Enter Finals

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Indian Prodigy’s Historic Run Ends With Silver

  4. Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, Badminton Asia Championships: Indian Shuttler's Dream Run Ends In Heartbreak

  5. Preview | Ayush Shetty Chases Badminton History, Faces China's Shi Yu Qi In BAC 2026 Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 13, 2026

  2. Heatwaves Likely In Several States Including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha In Days To Come

  3. Vijay cancels multiple Tamil Nadu poll rallies as TVK faces pressure in final campaign stretch

  4. Workers Protest Outside Factory In Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi, Demand Wage Hike

  5. Three Nigerians Booked For Participating In Trinamool Congress Election Rally In Kolkata

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. US Warships In The Strait: Turning Point Or Tactical Signal?

  2. Pope Vows To ‘Speak Out Loud’ Against War After Unprecedented Trump Attack

  3. Canada to End ‘70 Cents to US’ Defence Spending Model: Carney

  4. Pakistan deploys 13,000 troops and fighter jets to Saudi Arabia under defence pact

  5. After Khamenei: Why His Legacy Resonates in India

Latest Stories

  1. South OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (April 13-19, 2026): Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Youth, Pallichattambi And More

  2. Saudi Arabia Urges US To End Iran Blockade as Fears Of Wider Oil Crisis Grow

  3. Nitish Kumar Says Goodbye: Resigns As Bihar Chief Minister

  4. Atletico Madrid Vs Barcelona Preview, UEFA Champions League: H2H, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  5. Trump’s War of Words: How Bullying Allies, Media, Critics Is Reshaping US Diplomacy

  6. Jallianwala Bagh Massacre Anniversary 2026: From Colonial Bullets To Modern Threats On Press Freedom

  7. Kerala Elections: From Structural Change To Electoral Populism

  8. US Enforces Iran Port Blockade With Warships