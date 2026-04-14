The Babri Conundrum: Former TMC Leader Humayun Kabir's Tricky Project
Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir, who started his own party prior to the Bengal Elections, had announced the construction of a replica Babri Masjid at Beldanga in Bengal's Murshidabad district, with the foundation stone laid on December 6, 2025, the 33rd anniversary of the Babri Masjid's demolition in Ayodhya. Expected to be completed by 2030, people continue to throng the site out of curiosity as it continues to be a subject of controversy, with sharp criticism directed at it from both TMC and BJP's top brass.
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