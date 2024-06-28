National

Jaishankar To Lead Indian Team At SCO Summit In Kazakhstan After PM Modi Drops Out

The SCO, comprising India, China, Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, is an influential economic and security bloc that has emerged as one of the largest transregional international organisations.

PTI
S Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval and PM Modi | Photo: PTI
info_icon

External affairs minister S Jaishankar will lead the Indian delegation to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Kazakhstan next month. This comes following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to skip the meeting.

The Indian side had earlier confirmed PM Modi’s visit to Astana for the SCO Summit on July 3-4 and an “advance security liaison” team had also visited Kazakhstan as part of the preparations for the visit.

“The Indian delegation at the SCO summit will be led by external affairs minister S Jaishankar,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

The situation in Afghanistan, the Ukraine conflict and boosting overall security cooperation among the SCO member countries are expected to figure in the summit.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar - X/@DrSJaishankar
'Deeply Biased': India 'Rejects' US State Department's Report On Religious Freedom

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

The SCO, comprising India, China, Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, is an influential economic and security bloc that has emerged as one of the largest transregional international organisations.

Generally, the Indian prime minister participates in the SCO summit.

In a phone conversation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi conveyed to Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev India’s full support for the success of the summit.

Kazakhstan is hosting the summit in its capacity as the current chair of the grouping.

India was the chair of the SCO last year. It hosted the SCO summit in the virtual format in July last year.

India’s association with the SCO began in 2005 as an observer country. It became a full member state of SCO at the Astana summit in 2017.

India has shown a keen interest in deepening its security-related cooperation with the SCO and its Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure (RATS), which specifically deals with issues relating to security and defence.

The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Pakistan became its permanent member along with India in 2017.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 28: 5 Dead In Blast At Telangana Glass Factory; Heavy Traffic In Delhi Amid Rains | Highlights
  2. Jaishankar To Lead Indian Team At SCO Summit In Kazakhstan After PM Modi Drops Out
  3. Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: Aviation Ministry Sets Up 24x7 War Room, Asks Airlines To Ensure No Hikes In Airfares
  4. Karnataka's Job Reservations for Transgender People: A Win for LGBTQIA+ Rights
  5. Rajouri Garden Burger King Murder: Delhi Police Makes First Arrest, 3 Other Accused Still On The Run | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares ‘Italian Selfie’ Looking Tidy In White
  2. Malayalam Cinema's Evergreen Actress Jayabharathi Turns 70
  3. How David Duchovny ‘Discovered' Angelina Jolie: All He Knew Was That She Was A Movie Star
  4. Kevin Costner Reveals Strong Female Characters Do Heavy-Lifting In His Movies For Men
  5. American Fashion Designer Vera Wang Shares Throwback Picture As She Turns 75
Sports News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Sumit Nagal, Rohan Bopanna Among Four Indians In Main Draw
  2. IND Vs RSA Final, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India's Road To Title Round
  3. Sports News June 28 Highlights: Shafali Verma Hits Tons In IND-W Vs SA-W In One-Off Test; NADA Suspends Javelin Thrower DP Manu
  4. Rahul Dravid Signs Off As India Head Coach: Top Five Moments And Takeaways
  5. DP Manu Suspended: NADA Bans India's Hope At Paris Olympics Javelin Throw For Doping Offence
World News
  1. ‘Fake CM Installed By Military’: 11 Lawmakers Banned For Insulting Maryam Nawaz In Pakistan’s Punjab
  2. Biden Glitching, Trump Lies, CNN’s Moderation – What Celebrities Said About Biden-Trump Debate?
  3. Indian Student Faces Deportation From US Over Scholarship Fraud Scandal Exposed On Reddit
  4. Watch: Newlywed Couples Cast Their Vote In Iran’s Presidential Election
  5. Prince Harry To Receive Pat Tillman Award For Service At 2024 ESPYS
Latest Stories
  1. Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake Hits Peru, Tsunami Warning Issued
  2. 77th Tony Awards: Alicia Keys, Liev Schreiber, Elle Fanning And Others Rock The Red Carpet Look To Perfection
  3. Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: Opposition Lists Collapsed Structures, Leaks, Cracks In 10 Years Of Modi Govt
  4. Hina Khan Diagnosed With Stage Three Breast Cancer; Says 'Will Overcome This Challenge'
  5. Anxiety Builds On Earth As Sunita Williams Remains Stuck In Space Due To ISS Helium Leaks | What We Know
  6. Amid NEET Row, Centre's Panel Asks Suggestions From Students, Parents For Exam Reforms
  7. ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa’s Film Is Second Biggest Punjabi Opener Of All Time
  8. Breaking News June 28: 5 Dead In Blast At Telangana Glass Factory; Heavy Traffic In Delhi Amid Rains | Highlights