SC Rules Voting And Contesting Elections Are Not Fundamental Rights

Hindustan Times reported that the Supreme Court disagreed with the High Court’s reasoning. It held that the bye-laws merely laid down eligibility criteria and did not amount to disqualifications or violate constitutional principles. The apex court also questioned the maintainability of the writ petitions. Cooperative societies are generally not “State” under Article 12 and do not ordinarily perform public functions, the court said. As a result, disputes relating to their internal governance, particularly elections, do not typically warrant interference under Article 226.