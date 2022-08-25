Thursday, Aug 25, 2022
SC Notice To Centre On Plea Seeking Review Of PMLA Verdict Which Upheld ED's Powers

The top court on Wednesday had allowed an application of Congress MP Karti Chidambaram seeking an open court hearing of his petition to review the top court's last month's verdict upholding the sweeping powers of the ED relating to arrest, investigation, and attachment of property under the PMLA Act.

Supreme Court
Supreme Court PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Aug 2022 12:25 pm

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to examine a plea seeking a review of the PMLA verdict which upheld the Enforcement Directorate's powers, including those relating to arrest, and sought response from the Centre on the issue.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said prima facie two issues, including not providing Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), requires reconsideration. 

In its July 27 verdict, the apex court has said that the direction under Section 8(4) for taking possession of the property in question before a formal order of confiscation is passed should be an exception and not a rule.

Section 8(4) allows the ED to take possession of the attached property at the stage of confirmation of provisional attachment made by the adjudicating authority.

-With PTI Input

National Supreme Court Justice Judicary Prevention Of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Enforcement Directorate PMLA Verdict New Delhi
