National

SC May Pass Order On Interim Bail To Kejriwal On May 10: Justice Sanjiv Khanna

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 from his residence and is currently detained in Tihar Jail under judicial custody.

Advertisement

PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in ED custody | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday said it may announce its decision regarding interim bail for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case connected to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy on May 10, according to the news agency PTI.

ALSO READ | SC To Hear Arvind Kejriwal's Bail Plea On May 7 On Account Of Polls In Delhi

Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who led the bench hearing Kejriwal's plea against his arrest in the case, stated, "We will pronounce the interim order (on interim bail) on Friday. The main matter related to the challenge to arrest will also be taken on the same day."

Advertisement

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 from his residence and is currently detained in Tihar Jail under judicial custody.

ALSO READ | SC Tells Kejriwal He Can't Perform Official Duties If Given Interim Bail; Defers Order | Top Points From Hearing

Earlier Tuesday, the Supreme Court postponed the verdict on Kejriwal's interim bail plea and suggested that the order might be announced the following week. The apex court expressed concerns that granting interim bail to Kejriwal, currently incarcerated, could lead to potential disruptions in official duties.

"We will give you a date for the day after tomorrow. If it's not possible, we will keep it sometime next week. Next week is going to be very difficult," stated Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta during the proceedings.

Advertisement

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, clarified during the hearing that if released on interim bail, the chief minister would not be involved in the excise case but would continue to serve as the sitting chief minister.

Responding to Singhvi's remarks, the bench emphasised its reluctance to allow Kejriwal to resume official duties if granted interim bail to avoid any potential interference in government operations.

"We do not want interference at all in the work of the government. It's your wish that you want to continue as chief minister. Today, it is not a question of legality but propriety. We are considering the interim bail just because of elections, else we wouldn't have considered it at all," the bench asserted.

The impending decision by the Supreme Court regarding Kejriwal's interim bail has garnered significant attention, with implications for both the ongoing legal proceedings and the political landscape in Delhi.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J P Nadda, Amit Malviya Summoned By Bengaluru Police Over Social Media Post
  2. Tripura CM Urges Railway Min To Expedite Resumption Of Goods Train Services
  3. SC May Pass Order On Interim Bail To Kejriwal On May 10: Justice Sanjiv Khanna
  4. Uttarakhand Forest Fires: State Govt Says Only 0.1% Wildlife Cover Burning, SC Asks For Better Measures
  5. Coaching Class Owner Loses Rs 1.88 Crore To Stock Trading WhatsApp Group Scam
Entertainment News
  1. Undying Love For Supernatural Stories Sustains TV Universe Of 'Dayans' & 'Chudails'
  2. Taylor Swift's Beau Travis Kelce Lands Maiden Big Role In Ryan Murphy’s ‘Grotesquerie’
  3. For Sanjeeda Shaikh, Playing Waheeda In 'Heeramandi' Was 'Challenging But Fun'
  4. Shraddha Arya To Not Quit 'Kundali Bhagya' After Four Year Leap? Here's What We Know
  5. Anshula Kapoor Savours Her Paris Holiday, Kisses Her 'Happy Place' Partner Rohan Thakkar
Sports News
  1. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Rain Threatens Play Between Sunrisers Hyderabad And Lucknow Super Giants
  2. Coco Gauff Feels Olympic Medal Is 'Equal To Grand Slams', Gears Up For First Appearance
  3. World Olympic Qualifier Wrestling, India Preview: Last Shot At Paris For Aman, Deepak
  4. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Real Madrid Ready For Champions League 2nd Leg SF Against Bayern
  5. NBA: Doncic Admits 'I've Got To Be Better' After Mavericks Go Down In Oklahoma
World News
  1. Singapore’s Indian-Origin Former Minister's Corruption Trial Set For Aug-Sept
  2. Chinese Warships Have Been Docked In Cambodia For 5 Months, But Government Says It's Not Permanent
  3. Severe Storms Ravage Michigan, Threatening Millions Across Eastern US
  4. Dozens Still Missing After Monday's South Africa Building Collapse. 7 Confirmed Dead
  5. NYC Mayor Eric Adams Pledges $5,000 Reward To Catch War Memorial Vandals
Latest Stories
  1. Election 2024 LIVE: Karnataka Police Summons BJP Chief Nadda, Amit Malviya Over Social Media Post
  2. Who Is Sam Pitroda, Called 'American Uncle' By PM Modi Amid 'Racist' Remark Row
  3. Ignatius Jones Dies At 67: ‘Jimmy And The Boys’ Lead Vocalist Passes Away In Philippines
  4. Haryana: BJP-Led Govt On Shaky Ground, No More A Majority | Know What's Happening & How Numbers Are Stacked
  5. Weather Wrap: Delhi Logs Season's Hottest Day, Rain Fury Kills 7 In Hyderabad; Heatwave Alert In Kerala
  6. IPL 2024 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: A Look At Each Team's Chances
  7. Diljit Dosanjh Finally REACTS To Rapper Nseeb's 'You Are Not Punjab' Post
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Real Madrid Ready For Champions League 2nd Leg SF Against Bayern