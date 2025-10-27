SC Defers Delhi Riots Hearing, Raps Police Over Bail Pleas

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing in the 2020 Delhi riots case to October 31 and directed the Delhi Police to obtain proper instructions and file its counter-affidavit by that date. The bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria criticised the police for failing to file its response to the bail pleas filed by Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Gulfisha Fatima and Meeran Haider.