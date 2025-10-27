SC Defers Delhi Riots Hearing, Raps Police Over Bail Pleas

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing in the 2020 Delhi riots case to October 31.
The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing in the 2020 Delhi riots case to October 31 and directed the Delhi Police to obtain proper instructions and file its counter-affidavit by that date. The bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria criticised the police for failing to file its response to the bail pleas filed by Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Gulfisha Fatima and Meeran Haider.
"We made it clear. You (ASG) may be appearing for the first time. We granted sufficient time," the Court told Additional Solicitor General SV Raju after he sought more time to respond to the appeals filed by the accused.
Raju had sought two weeks' time for filing the replies but the court said it would hear the matter on Friday.
"On Friday, you ensure you have proper instructions...we will hear it. See if you can Mr Raju...if something can be done...this is only about consideration of bail. See 5 years are over already."
The top court on September 22 had issued notice to the Delhi Police and sought its response. The activists had moved the apex court challenging the Delhi High Court order passed on September 2.
The high court denied bail to nine people, including Khalid and Imam, saying "conspiratorial" violence under the garb of demonstrations or protests by citizens could not be allowed.
The riots occurred in February 2020 following clashes over the then-proposed Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). As per the Delhi Police, the riots caused the death of 53 persons and injured hundreds.