Sanjeev Arora Sent To 7-Day ED Custody In Money Laundering Case

According to the officials, Arora was transported on vehicle from Chandigarh to Gurugram, Haryana, by ED agents.



Arora was placed under seven days of ED detention by the Gurugram special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court. They said that the agency had requested a 10-day detention for him.



Reporters were informed by the minister's attorney that Arora was arrested on May 9 after the ED filed the complaint on May 5. He claimed this was a "politically motivated" case.