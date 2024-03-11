Sandeshkhali Case: SC Refuses To Interfere In Calcutta HC Order Of CBI Probe

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere with the Calcutta High Court order directing a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the Sandeshkhali matter which pertains to the attack on Enforcement Directorate officials.
The Supreme Court also asked the West Bengal government why accused Shahjahan Sheikh was not arrested for so many days.
The case pertains to a mob attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali on January 5.
The team of ED officials was attacked by a nearly 1,000-strong mob on January 5 when they went to raid the house of now-arrested TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh, who allegedly has close links with arrested former state food minister Jyoti Priya Mallick, in connection with the multi-crore ration distribution scam in West Bengal.
ALSO READ | Sandeshkhali Row: Sheikh Shahjahan Handed Over To CBI After Calcutta HC's Fresh Order
West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, situated in North 24 Parganas district, has also been hitting the headlines over allegations by scores of women against TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh of land-grabbing and sexual violence.
Shahjahan Sheikh was arrested by the West Bengal police on February 29, a day after the high court ordered that the CBI, ED or the West Bengal police could arrest him.
While the West Bengal government initially refuse to handover the probe to the CBI and moved the Supreme Court regarding the same, the central agency ultimately took over investigation in three cases related to incidents on January 5 attack on ED officials last week.