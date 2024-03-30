National

'Least Expected Comment From A Party That....': Saina Nehwal Reacts To Congress MLA's 'Fit to Cook' Jibe At BJP Woman Candidate

Congress MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa's sexist remark against BJP's woman candidate Gayathri Siddeshwara, suggesting she is only fit for cooking, has sparked outrage. Ace shuttler Saina Nehwal slammed the comment, emphasising the need to respect women's achievements and condemning such regressive attitudes.

Outlook Web Desk
Updated on:
Saina Nehwal
A sexist remark made by Congress MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa has ignited a heated debate, drawing sharp criticism from various quarters, including renowned athlete Saina Nehwal. The comment was aimed at BJP's female candidate Gayathri Siddeshwara, suggesting she's only good at household chores.

Shivashankarappa, representing Davangere South constituency, remarked, "She can't even speak properly. She is fit to cook food at home. Let her understand the problems of Davangere before seeking public support in the Lok Sabha polls."

In response to this derogatory statement, Saina Nehwal condemned the misogynistic remark, expressing her disappointment. Nehwal, a London Olympic bronze medalist, emphasised that such remarks were not only upsetting but also reflected a regressive mindset.

Nehwal stated, "Women should be restricted to the kitchen – this is what a top Karnataka leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa ji has said. The sexist jibe at BJP candidate from Davanagere, Gayatri Siddeshwara ji is least expected from a party that says Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon (I am a woman, I can fight)."

Nehwal, who has been an icon of women empowerment, highlighted the irony of such remarks in a time where women are excelling in various fields. She questioned why such comments were made when women are striving to achieve greatness in every aspect of life.

Meanwhile, Gayathri Siddeshwara stated that Shivashankarappa's remark was not only an insult to her but to all women.

She stated, ""Shamanur Shivashankarappa has insulted women with his remarks. Are we confined only to the kitchen?"

Furthermore, she emphasised that women are not confined to the kitchen and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on women empowerment should be respected.

