Wednesday, Feb 23, 2022
Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Meenakshi Lekhi Says India Believes In Rules Based Order

"India stands by its people. We urge the citizens to remain in touch with the embassy," Lekhi asserted.

Minister Of State For External Affairs, Meenakshi Lekhi File Photo

Updated: 23 Feb 2022 9:08 pm

Commenting on rising tension between Russia and the West over Ukraine, Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi  said, India believes in rules-based order and all stakeholders must communicate with each other.

On the evacuation of Indian citizens from Ukraine, Lekhi said the government is doing its best as it has done in the past, "be it the COVID-19 situation, emergency in Libya or other exigencies."

"India believes in rule-based order. We pray for harmony and peace all around. We seek all the stakeholders must communicate with each other," she told PTI.

In the wake of Russian President Vladimir Putin recognising two breakaway Ukrainian regions as independent states, India at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Monday called for "restraint on all sides".

It had stressed that the immediate priority was "de-escalation of tensions", taking into account legitimate security interests of all countries and aimed towards securing long-term peace and stability in the region and beyond.


Acting Ambassador of the Czech Republic to India Roman Masarik said the European Union may announce sanctions against Russia. "We are preparing that Russia will annex the parts of East Ukraine. In such a case, we should really support Ukraine not only by providing materials but also by accepting refugees," he said.


The Czech envoy said said Europe was never closer to war than now. 

"We are preparing for the situation. We here in India are also taking to Indian officials. We are bringing a high-level delegation to India to attend Def Expo in Gandhi Nagar," Masarik said.

( With PTI Inputs)


 

