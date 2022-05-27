Friday, May 27, 2022
Rubaiya Sayeed Summoned By CBI In Case Related To Her Abduction During 90’s In Kashmir

Yasin Malik, chief of the banned JKLF who has recently been sentenced to life imprisonment in a terror funding case, is an accused in the Rubaiya Sayeed kidnapping case.

Rubaiya Sayeed Summoned By CBI In Case Related To Her Abduction During 90's In Kashmir
File photo of separatist leader Yasin Malik. PTI File Photo

Updated: 27 May 2022 3:51 pm

A CBI court in Jammu and Kashmir has issued summons to Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed, to appear before it on July 15 in a case related to her abduction in 1989, officials said on Friday.

This is the first time that Rubaiya Sayeed has been asked to appear in the case. She had been freed after five terrorists were released in exchange.

Rubaiya Sayeed, who stays in Tamil Nadu, is listed as a prosecution witness by the CBI which took over the investigations into the case in early 1990.

Yasin Malik, chief of the banned JKLF who has recently been sentenced to life imprisonment in a terror funding case, is an accused in the Rubaiya Sayeed kidnapping case.

(With PTI inputs) 
 

