RSS-Backed ABVP Alleged Congress Youth Wing Vandalised DU Student Union Office

According to a statement by the ABVP, Dahiya, a member of the Congress's student wing National Students' Union of India, and others ransacked the offices of DUSU President, Secretary, Joint Secretary and visitor room.

DUSU office vandalised Photo: PTI
The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Sunday alleged that some members of the NSUI, including DUSU Vice President Abhi Dahiya, ransacked the students' union office on North Campus. Police said they have received a complaint and will register an FIR.

"A complaint has been received at Maurice Nagar Police Station. Police will investigate the matter and act accordingly," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) MK Meena said.

According to a statement by the ABVP, Dahiya, a member of the Congress's student wing National Students' Union of India, and others ransacked the offices of DUSU President Tushar Dedha, DUSU Secretary Aparajita, DUSU Joint Secretary Sachin Baisla, and the visitor room early Sunday morning.

"The attackers first consumed alcohol in the DUSU Vice President Abhi Dahiya's office and then vandalised the property in the DUSU office," the group alleged. The ABVP shared a video of Dahiya's office with some empty bottles in it.

The group also shared some recordings of the offices bearing marks of vandalism. The students' body demanded the DU administration remove Dahiya from his position as the Vice President.

The NSUI denied the allegations and accused the ABVP of vandalising the union vice president's office.

"Last night, several ABVP members attacked my office at Delhi University. Their reaction comes after I exposed the fake degree of the ABVP office bearer and DUSU President," Dahiya said in a statement.

"The ABVP is conspiring to defame me and NSUI. I will expose this conspiracy by taking legal action and bringing the truth to light in court," he said.

He also demanded that the CCTV footage of the incident be made public.

