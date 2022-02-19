Sunday, Feb 20, 2022
Rs 770 Cr Set Aside For Promoting Forestry: Haryana Guv

The Governor was speaking during his visit to the Sultanpur National Park in Gurugram on Saturday.

Rs 770 Cr Set Aside For Promoting Forestry: Haryana Guv
Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya

Updated: 19 Feb 2022 10:03 pm

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Saturday said the state government is developing natural forestry and greenery in a balanced manner, and Rs 770 crore has been set aside in the budget for this purpose. The Governor was speaking during his visit to the Sultanpur National Park in Gurugram on Saturday. He planted a sapling in the national park and also visited Sultanpur Wetland, a Ramsar site. He did bird watching and gathered information about different species of birds.

Governor Dattatreya visited the Interpretation Centre in the national park premises, in which officials offered him a detailed explanation about routes and food habits of birds. He was of the opinion that school and college students should be encouraged to visit the wetland so that they develop an inclination towards nature.

The Governor was informed that about 50,000 birds belonging to over 100 species visit the Sultanpur National Park from different countries every year. He stressed the need to increase the forest cover in every village of the state and asked the officials to chalk out new initiatives in this connection.

"Keeping in mind the importance of water sources and wetlands, the state government has formed a Pond and Waste Water Management Authority," the Governor said. "This authority will take up renovation work of about 4,500 ponds during the current and the succeeding year," he said. On the occasion of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji’s birth anniversary, Governor Dattatreya paid him floral tributes at the national park.

With PTI Inputs

Outlook Newsletters

