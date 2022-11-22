Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Rozgar Mela : PM Modi Distributes Appointment Letters To Over 71,000 Recruits

The Prime Minister's Office has said the drive is a step towards fulfilling his commitment to according highest priority to employment generation, and it is expected to be a catalyst in creating more jobs and providing meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development directly.

PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Nov 2022 11:36 am

 As part of the government's 'Rozgar Mela' (employment fair), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday distributed over 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits via video conferencing.

Physical copies of appointment letters were handed over at 45 locations across the country, except Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh where the Model Code of Conduct is in force.

In October, appointment letters were handed over to 75,000 people.

Rozgar Mela: The Employment Drive

The Prime Minister's Office has said the drive is a step towards fulfilling his commitment to according highest priority to employment generation, and it is expected to be a catalyst in creating more jobs and providing meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development directly.

Modi had in June asked various government departments and ministries to undertake the recruitment of 10 lakh people on a "mission mode" in the next year and a half. 

Modi on Tuesday also launched the Karmayogi Prarambh module.

The module is an online orientation course for all new appointees in various government departments. It will include a code of conduct for government servants, workplace ethics and integrity, human resource policies and other benefits and allowances that will help them to get acclimatized to the policies and transition smoothly into the new roles. 

(With PTI )

Related stories

1.07 Lakh Youth Given Jobs In TN Through Mega Employment Camps: Minister

Himachal Pradesh Will Vote For OPS, Employment: Rahul Gandhi

Youth Must Generate Employment, Fulfil PM's Vision Of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat': Nitin Gadkari

Tags

National PM Modi Rozgar Mela Employment Fair Recruitment Employment PMO - Prime Minister's Office Job Creation
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Maharashtra Leg Ends, Rahul Says Experience In State Enriching

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Maharashtra Leg Ends, Rahul Says Experience In State Enriching

I-League: Punjab FC Beat Mohammedan Sporting 1-0

I-League: Punjab FC Beat Mohammedan Sporting 1-0