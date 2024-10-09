National

RG Kar Rape Case: Doctors' Fasting Unto Death Enters Day 5; Demonstration, Leaflets At Durga Puja Pandals

This year, the quintessential Durga Puja vibe in Kolkata also embraces the ongoing protest seeking justice for 'Tilottoma'. To further spread the word of protest, the agitating junior doctors have decided to distribute leaflets outlining their demands for justice at various Durga Puja pandals across the city.

Junior doctors in Kolkata at a sit-in protest seeking justice in RG Kar case
Junior doctors in Kolkata at a sit-in protest seeking justice in RG Kar case Photo: PTI
info_icon

Seven of the thousands of junior doctors who have been on the roads for the past two months demanding justice for the 31-year-old on-duty junior doctor who was brutally raped and murdered at Kolkata's state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, continued their 'fast-unto-death' for the fifth consecutive day on Wednesday. Till the time of this report, it has been reported that the agitating junior doctors have reached the Swasthya Bhavan for a meeting with the chief secretary, home secretary, health secretary, and DG Rajiv Kumar.

The list of seven medics who have been fasting includes doctors Snigdha Hazra, Tanaya Panja, and Anustup Mukhopadhyay from Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Arnab Mukhopadhyay from SSKM, Pulastha Acharya from NRS Medical College and Hospital, and Sayantani Ghosh Hazra from KPC Medical College have been staging a 'fast-unto-death' since Saturday evening. On Sunday, they were joined by Aniket Mahato from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Doctors and health workers light candles depicting "We Want Justice" at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor inside the hospital premises, in Kolkata - PTI/File
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Medics Call Nationwide Hunger Strike, 50 RG Kar Senior Doctors Resign

BY Outlook Web Desk

Commenting on the ongoing hunger strike, agitating junior doctor Aniket Mahato said, "We will continue this hunger strike as we had promised. Some leaders of the ruling party are making fun of our protest, but we would like to tell them that there is no fake in that. If they want they can come here and check themselves... We will not stop until our demands are met."

On Tuesday, the junior medics were also joined by the senior doctors. When asked about the supportive move, Dr Punyabrata Gun, one of the joint convenors of the West Bengal Joint Platform of Doctors said that they would continue supporting the junior medics as they were "keen to tender resignation" to put the government under pressure to fulfil the demands of the junior medics.

Protest in Kolkata seeking justice in RG Kar incident - PTI
RG Kar Row: Doctors Call Off Ceasework, Police Lathicharge On Medics; Sandip Ghosh Sent To Judicial Remand

BY Outlook Web Desk

RG Kar protests: What are the demands?

Since the day one of the agitation, the junior doctors have made it clear that securing justice for the deceased woman medic remains their primary focus.

However, the additional demands include the immediate removal of Health Secretary NS Nigam, accountability for administrative failures, and measures to combat corruption within the department.

The doctors also sought the establishment of a centralised referral system for hospitals, implementing a bed vacancy monitoring system, ensuring proper facilities at workplaces, and increasing police protection in hospitals.

Moreover, increased police protection in hospitals, recruitment of permanent women police personnel, and swift filling of vacant positions for doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers are also included in their list of demands.

The vandalised RG Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata - PTI
RG Kar Case: Agitating Doctors’ Back To Ceasework, State Healthcare System On Edge | Latest Developments

BY Outlook Web Desk

Leaflets, demonstrations at pandals: A different Durga Puja

This year, the quintessential Durga Puja vibe in Kolkata also embraces the ongoing protest seeking justice for 'Tilottoma'. To further spread the word of protest, the agitating junior doctors have decided to distribute leaflets outlining their demands for justice at various Durga Puja pandals across the city. Furthermore, a blood donation camp will also be held.

"Tomorrow we will hold a blood donation camp and distribute leaflets at various puja pandals, highlighting our demands. The mass resignation of our senior doctors earlier during the day has boosted our confidence, but we believe that the West Bengal government is exerting pressure on them," junior medic Debasish Halder said on Tuesday night.

Junior doctors in Kolkata participate in torch rally, demanding justice for the RG Kar case - PTI
'No Positive Approach From Govt': Doctors Resume Complete Ceasework In Kolkata | RG Kar Case

BY Outlook Web Desk

The Santosh Mitra Square puja pandal on Tuesday witnessed a demonstration over the rape and murder of the doctor when a group started raising "We want justice" and "Justice for RG Kar" slogans amid the crowded pandal.

Commenting on the incident, the puja committee's secretary Sajal Ghosh told PTI that every day many visitors were chanting slogans at the pandal, demanding justice for the doctor.

"People are free to raise slogans. It is people's festival where the pain and anguish of the people should not be throttled," said Ghosh, a BJP leader.

"We believe in enabling people to make their voices heard. Like some other pujas in south Kolkata, we don't believe in raising the volume of the sound system to drown the people's voices. We believe in hearing people's voices," he said.

