National

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Top Medical Body Calls Nationwide Hunger Strike In Solidarity With WB Medics

In a move to support the ongoing protest of medics in Bengal, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) on Monday announced a nationwide hunger strike. The doctors' association held a meeting on Monday and announced that the hunger strike will begin on Wednesday, which will be two months from the day the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College.

Kolkata doctor rape murder case reclaim the night protest candle march
Doctors and health workers light candles depicting "We Want Justice" at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor inside the hospital premises, in Kolkata Photo: PTI/File
info_icon

Medics protesting in West Bengal over the rape and murder case of RG Kar Medical College Hospital in Kolkata announced a hunger strike for October 9 even as the state government urged them to return to work. The doctors have been demanding justice over the rape and murder of their colleague at the RG Kar hospital and measures for safety of medics.

The junior doctors had on October 4 called off their 'total cease work', which had crippled healthcare services at state-run medical colleges and hospitals.

The case pertains to a trainee doctor of the RG Kar Medical College & Hospital of West Bengal's Kolkata whose body with severe injury marks was found inside the seminar hall of the facility's chest department in the morning of August 9.

Kolkata RG Kar Medical College Rape & Murder Case | Latest

Bengal Doctors' Strike: The agitating doctors announced that they will organise a protest march on Tuesday evening along with a symbolic hunger strike at all medical colleges and hospitals across the state, from central Kolkata's College Square to Dharmatala. "Tomorrow, we will also be holding a symbolic hunger strike at all medical colleges and hospitals across the state. Representatives of various doctors' associations will take part in it. This will start at 9 am and continue till 9 pm. We will also hold a rally in Kolkata," news agency PTI quoted a member of the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Forum.

FAIMA Announces Nationwide Hunger Strike: In a move to support the ongoing protest of medics in Bengal, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) on Monday announced a nationwide hunger strike. The doctors' association held a meeting on Monday and announced that the hunger strike will begin on Wednesday, which will be two months from the day the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College.

Medics' Demands: Apart from justice for the victim, other demands of the medics include the establishment of a centralised referral system for all hospitals and medical colleges in the state, the implementation of a bed vacancy monitoring system, and the formation of task forces to ensure essential provisions for CCTV, on-call rooms, and washrooms at their workplaces.

Bengal Govt's Appeal To Medics: Urging the junior doctors to return to work, Chief Secretary Manoj Pant said that 90 per cent of the ongoing projects undertaken at medical colleges in the state would be completed by next month. "I am requesting everyone to come back to work and give services to the people. Some of them already have. We are all working towards improving the environment. They [junior medics] will appreciate that very good progress has been made on the promises made by the government," he said at the state secretariat.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Shan Masood, Abdullah Shafique Tons Power Pakistan On Day 1 - In Pics
  2. Pakistan Vs England 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score: PAK Aim To Post Massive Total, ENG Look For Quick Wickets
  3. Tamil Nadu Vs Saurashtra Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group D Round 1 Match
  4. IND U-19 Vs AUS U-19, 2nd Youth Test: Nitya Pandya Stars As India Finish Day 1 With 316 For 5 – In Pics
  5. Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
Football News
  1. FIFA 2026 World Cup Asian Qualifiers Round 3 Preview: Australia, China Seek First Wins
  2. UEFA Nations League: Kobbie Mainoo One Of Three England Players To Pull Out Of Squad
  3. Jarell Quansah Signs New Long-term Liverpool Deal
  4. Chelsea Vs Man United, Women's Super League: Sonia Bompastor Frustrated With Decision To Postpone Match
  5. Manchester City, Premier League Claim Win Over Commercial Deals After Independent Panel Verdict
Tennis News
  1. Japan Open 2024: Naomi Osaka Pulls Out Of The Tournament Due To Injury
  2. Shanghai Masters: Fritz, Dimitrov Advance After Rain-Delayed Second Round
  3. Davis Cup 2025: India Drawn Against Togo In World Group I Play-Offs
  4. China Open 2024: Gauff Lands Her Second Career WTA 1000 Title - In Pics
  5. China Open 2024: Gauff Took A Relaxed Approach Against Muchova In The Final
Hockey News
  1. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  5. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Haryana Election Results 2024 LIVE: Tables Turn For BJP As It Crosses Majority Mark, Congress Trails With 34 Seats In Early Trends
  2. J&K Election Results 2024 LIVE: Cong-NC Hit Majority Mark With 47 Seats In Early Trends, BJP Ahead In 28
  3. Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Top Medical Body Calls Nationwide Hunger Strike In Solidarity With WB Medics
  4. Election Results Early Trends: NC-Cong Take Comfortable Lead In J&K, BJP Defies Exit Polls In Haryana
  5. As Counting Of Votes For J&K Assembly Elections Begins, Omar Says They Fought The Good Fight, Results Will Reflect It
Entertainment News
  1. Kunal Kamra Wants You to Reconsider Saying “The Process is the Punishment” at Parties
  2. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
  3. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  4. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  5. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
US News
  1. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  2. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
  3. Trump Returns To Site Of Assassination Attempt; China Accused Of Interference | Latest On US Elections 2024
  4. Hurricane Helene Death Toll Rises To 227 As Search Ops Continue
  5. Hurricane Leslie Strengthens To Category 1. What To Know About Its Path And Impact
World News
  1. Middle East Tensions: Netanyahu Pledges To Bring Hostages Back, Another Hezbollah Leader Killed | Latest Developments
  2. Israel-Lebanon Conflict: Nasrallah, 8 Other Hezbollah Commanders Killed Within Days | Remaining Leadership
  3. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  4. Downing Street Reshuffle: UK PM Keir Starmer Announces New Chief Of Staff
  5. Israel's War In Gaza: A Year Of Death And Destruction Leaves Scars That May Never Heal
Latest Stories
  1. J&K Election Results 2024 LIVE: Cong-NC Hit Majority Mark With 47 Seats In Early Trends, BJP Ahead In 28
  2. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 8, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  3. Haryana Election Results 2024 LIVE: Tables Turn For BJP As It Crosses Majority Mark, Congress Trails With 34 Seats In Early Trends
  4. Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  5. As Counting Of Votes For J&K Assembly Elections Begins, Omar Says They Fought The Good Fight, Results Will Reflect It
  6. Haryana Assembly Election 2024: What Past Vote Shares Foretell
  7. Assembly Results Today: Will Haryana, J&K Defy Exit Polls? What Projections Say
  8. Election Results Early Trends: NC-Cong Take Comfortable Lead In J&K, BJP Defies Exit Polls In Haryana