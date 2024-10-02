RG Kar Case: Agitating Doctos’ Back To Ceasework, State Healthcare System On Edge | Latest Developments

The situation in West Bengal's government hospitals has plunged into uncertainty once again, as junior doctors at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital resume their protests. After getting back to work after more than a month of protests, the agitating doctors have once again decided to go on “cease work.” Triggered by a series of unresolved grievances following the heinous rape and murder of the trainee doctor on the hospital premises, the situation has raised alarms about the safety and integrity of medical professionals in the state leading to continuous protests.