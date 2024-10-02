National

RG Kar Case: Agitating Doctos’ Back To Ceasework, State Healthcare System On Edge | Latest Developments

With both the government and the CBI under pressure to act swiftly, the future of healthcare delivery in the state hangs in the balance, as do the lives and careers of the junior doctors determined to see justice served.

rg kar medical college kolkata rape case
The vandalised RG Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata Photo: PTI
info_icon

The situation in West Bengal's government hospitals has plunged into uncertainty once again, as junior doctors at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital resume their protests. After getting back to work after more than a month of protests, the agitating doctors have once again decided to go on “cease work.” Triggered by a series of unresolved grievances following the heinous rape and murder of the trainee doctor on the hospital premises, the situation has raised alarms about the safety and integrity of medical professionals in the state leading to continuous protests.

Renewed demands and protests

The protests, initially sparked by the rape-murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor found dead in a seminar room at RG Kar on August 9, have now escalated into a full-blown strike. Junior doctors, who briefly resumed essential services after a 42-day cessation, are back on the streets, demanding swift action on a list of nine key grievances. These include better security measures in hospitals, the removal of state health officials, and filling vacancies across the healthcare workforce.

Dr Subhendu Mallick, a representative of the protesting doctors, said on Tuesday, "We are compelled to return to a full 'cease-work' starting today. Unless we receive clear action from the government on safety, patient services, and the politics of fear, we will have no choice but to continue our full strike."

"The Supreme Court, which had taken the initiative to expedite the trial of this heinous incident, has instead only postponed hearings and reduced the actual length of proceedings. We are disappointed and angered by this protracted judicial process," the agitating doctors' said.

The doctors' concerns are not solely about their own safety,they are also frustrated with the slow progress of the CBI investigation into their colleague's murder. 

CBI continues to interrogate Sandip Ghosh

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently investigating the case, having arrested former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh and suspended police officer Abhijit Mondal. Both have been accused of tampering with evidence and delaying the registration of the initial FIR.

A Kolkata court has extended the judicial custody of Ghosh and Mondal until October 4, and the CBI continues to gather evidence in what has become a complex web of allegations and counter-allegations involving multiple parties, including hospital administration and police.

Government response to protests

The West Bengal government has formed a state-level grievance redress committee to address complaints related to healthcare services. However, assurances from government officials, including Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, about ongoing improvements and safety measures have failed to quell the doctors’ dissatisfaction. 

“They will serve the society, for which they have done their training. They are doctors and we respect their profession... every citizen respects their profession... and we expect the same response from them," Pant said.  

He said that CM Mamata Banerjee had already held review meetings with the principals and the heads of medical colleges and universities.

The government has also made some personnel changes, including replacing the Kolkata Police chief, but these actions have not satisfied the junior doctors as they demand concrete steps to ensure their safety and adequate infrastructure within hospitals.

SC continues suo moto  hearing

The Supreme Court on Monday resumed the hearing of the case as it has taken a suo moto cognizance of the killing. Monday’s hearing focused on a disturbing new development - Photos of the murdered doctor which were generated by AI tools have begun circulating online, in direct violation of the top court's orders.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Qatar Vs Denmark Toss Update, CWC Challenge League A: DEN Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  2. Kenya Vs Kuwait Toss Update, CWC Challenge League A: KEN Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  3. South Korea Vs Indonesia Toss Update, T20 World Cup Qualifier: INA Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  4. Tim Southee Quits New Zealand Test Captaincy; Tom Latham To Lead Kiwis For India Tour
  5. Babar Azam Resigns: Who Will Be Pakistan's Next White-Ball Captain?
Football News
  1. Bayer Leverkusen Pip AC Milan 1-0 To Win Second Straight Champions League Game - In Pics
  2. Mohun Bagan Decide Against Travelling To Iran For AFC Champions League Match; Fine Likely
  3. Champions League: Havertz, Saka Help Arsenal Blank Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 - In Pics
  4. Sunderland 2-0 Derby County: Jobe's Stunning Goal Lifts Team To Top Of EFL Championship Table
  5. Aston Villa Vs Bayern Munich: Harry Doubtful For Champions League Clash, Coach Vincent Reveals
Tennis News
  1. Sumit Nagal Vs Wu Yibing, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Shanghai Masters 2024 Match
  2. Shanghai Masters 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Draw, Indians In Action And Where To Watch
  3. China Open: Injury Forces Osaka Out As Gauff Progresses To Quarters
  4. Jannik Sinner Tees Up Blockbuster Carlos Alcaraz Meeting In China Open Final
  5. China Open: Alcaraz Passes Medvedev Test To Reach Beijing Final
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. RG Kar Case: Agitating Doctos’ Back To Ceasework, State Healthcare System On Edge | Latest Developments
  2. Sonam Wangchuk Detained Again After Release, Leh Apex Body Calls It 'Illegal' |All You Need To Know
  3. 'We Don't Ask People...': Isha Foundation After Madras HC Order On Two Girls 'Being Kept Captive'
  4. iPhone Craze: Man Buys Phone On COD, Kills Delivery Agent; Woman Held With 26 Phones At IGI Airport
  5. 'Avoid Non-Essential Travel', 'Exercise Caution': Advisories For Indian Nationals In Iran, Israel Amid Tensions
Entertainment News
  1. What Does the Iconic Photo of Bhagat Singh Actually Mean?
  2. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
  3. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
  4. Can Lalit Vachani’s New Documentary Change People’s Minds About Umar Khalid?
  5. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  2. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  3. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  4. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  5. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
World News
  1. Israel-Iran Tensions LIVE: Blasts Near Israeli Embassy In Copenhagen; Airlines Extend Flight Suspension
  2. Hurricane Helene: Two Tennessee Factory Workers Died After Being Swept In Flood, Death Toll Passes 150
  3. US Vice Presidential Debate: What Was Discussed And Who Won
  4. 'Will Be Stopped Sooner Or Later': Turkey's Erdogan Warns Israel, Compares Netanyahu To Hitler
  5. Disruption In Disguise: The Houthis' Solidarity With Palestine
Latest Stories
  1. Singapore Women's Tour Of Japan 2024 Live Streaming: JPN-W Vs SGP-W Complete Schedule, Squads, Telecast Details
  2. Horoscope For October 1, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  3. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: When Does Action Begin? Check Kanpur Weather Forecast For Day 5
  4. Navratri vs Durga Puja: Key Differences Between The Two Celebrations Honouring Goddess Durga
  5. Indonesia Vs Japan Toss Update, ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 5: INA Opt To Bowl - Check Playing XIs
  6. 'No Positive Approach From Govt': Doctors Resume Complete Ceasework In Kolkata | RG Kar Case
  7. Mumbai Vs Rest Of India Toss Update, Irani Cup: ROI Field First In Lucknow - Check Playing XIs
  8. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 Highlights: IND Beat BAN By 7 Wickets In Kanpur | BAN 233, 146; IND - 285/9d, 98/3