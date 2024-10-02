RG Kar Case: Agitating Doctos’ Back To Ceasework, State Healthcare System On Edge | Latest Developments

The situation in West Bengal's government hospitals has plunged into uncertainty once again, as junior doctors at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital resume their protests. After getting back to work after more than a month of protests, the agitating doctors have once again decided to go on “cease work.” Triggered by a series of unresolved grievances following the heinous rape and murder of the trainee doctor on the hospital premises, the situation has raised alarms about the safety and integrity of medical professionals in the state leading to continuous protests.
Renewed demands and protests
The protests, initially sparked by the rape-murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor found dead in a seminar room at RG Kar on August 9, have now escalated into a full-blown strike. Junior doctors, who briefly resumed essential services after a 42-day cessation, are back on the streets, demanding swift action on a list of nine key grievances. These include better security measures in hospitals, the removal of state health officials, and filling vacancies across the healthcare workforce.
Dr Subhendu Mallick, a representative of the protesting doctors, said on Tuesday, "We are compelled to return to a full 'cease-work' starting today. Unless we receive clear action from the government on safety, patient services, and the politics of fear, we will have no choice but to continue our full strike."
"The Supreme Court, which had taken the initiative to expedite the trial of this heinous incident, has instead only postponed hearings and reduced the actual length of proceedings. We are disappointed and angered by this protracted judicial process," the agitating doctors' said.
The doctors' concerns are not solely about their own safety,they are also frustrated with the slow progress of the CBI investigation into their colleague's murder.
CBI continues to interrogate Sandip Ghosh
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently investigating the case, having arrested former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh and suspended police officer Abhijit Mondal. Both have been accused of tampering with evidence and delaying the registration of the initial FIR.
A Kolkata court has extended the judicial custody of Ghosh and Mondal until October 4, and the CBI continues to gather evidence in what has become a complex web of allegations and counter-allegations involving multiple parties, including hospital administration and police.
Government response to protests
The West Bengal government has formed a state-level grievance redress committee to address complaints related to healthcare services. However, assurances from government officials, including Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, about ongoing improvements and safety measures have failed to quell the doctors’ dissatisfaction.
“They will serve the society, for which they have done their training. They are doctors and we respect their profession... every citizen respects their profession... and we expect the same response from them," Pant said.
He said that CM Mamata Banerjee had already held review meetings with the principals and the heads of medical colleges and universities.
The government has also made some personnel changes, including replacing the Kolkata Police chief, but these actions have not satisfied the junior doctors as they demand concrete steps to ensure their safety and adequate infrastructure within hospitals.
SC continues suo moto hearing
The Supreme Court on Monday resumed the hearing of the case as it has taken a suo moto cognizance of the killing. Monday’s hearing focused on a disturbing new development - Photos of the murdered doctor which were generated by AI tools have begun circulating online, in direct violation of the top court's orders.