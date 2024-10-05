National

RG Kar Row: Doctors Call Off Ceasework, Police Lathicharge On Medics; Sandip Ghosh Sent To Judicial Remand

The junior doctors on Friday evening began a sit-in at a crucial junction in central Kolkata's Esplanade area alleging police lathi-charged a few of them during a rally minutes before calling off the casework. Holding a rally from the SSKM Hospital to Esplanade, the medics underscored that justice for the deceased doctor continued to be on top of their demands

Protest in Kolkata seeking justice in RG Kar incident
Protest in Kolkata seeking justice in RG Kar incident Photo: PTI
info_icon

In a latest development amid the massive outrage over the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old om-duty junior doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Mediacla College and Hospital on August 9, agitating junior doctors who have been on the streets for over 50 days demanding justice, called off their 'total cease work' on Friday evening. However, the doctors have threatened to launch a hunger strike till death if their demands were not met by the West Bengal government within 24 hours.

'We will work and continue out stir: Junior doctors after calling off ceasework

"We are calling off our 'total cease work' and returning to duties. But we will continue our sit-in protest. We will give the state administration 24 hours to fulfill our demands or else we will start a hunger strike till death," an agitating doctor, Debasish Halder of Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, said.

"Today, we called off our 'cease work' around 8.30 pm. So, we will wait till 8.30 pm tomorrow to see whether the state government takes any step or not," another agitating doctor Aniket Mahato said.

The vandalised RG Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata - PTI
RG Kar Case: Agitating Doctors’ Back To Ceasework, State Healthcare System On Edge | Latest Developments

BY Outlook Web Desk

"... We are planning for a bigger demonstration as we will continue sitting at Dorina Crossing. We will work and simultaneously continue our stir. We are carrying this clock to keep a track of every minute and every hour and in case our demands are not fulfilled, we will sit for a hunger strike until death," Halder said.

Durga Puja celebrations in Kolkata amid protests over RG Kar incident - PTI
To Celebrate Or Not: Durga Puja A Fortnight Away, RG Kar Case Divides Bengalis

BY Jheelum Basu

Police lathi-charged on doctors

The junior doctors on Friday evening began a sit-in at a crucial junction in central Kolkata's Esplanade area alleging police lathi-charged a few of them during a rally minutes before calling off the ceasework.

"Two of our colleagues waiting near a road (in Esplanade) for us were beaten up by the police. We do not know the reason. We were conducting a peaceful rally here and had permission to hold a press conference here. We protest this attitude of the policemen. Police have to apologise, else we will continue with our demonstration," one of the junior doctors said.

Justice, centralised system, elections: Agitating doctors' demands

Holding a rally from the SSKM Hospital to Esplanade, the medics underscored that justice for the deceased doctor continued to be on top of their demands while among the other nine demands, they called for the immediate removal of state Health Secretary N S Nigam and the health department to take responsibility for administrative incompetence and corruption.

They also demanded the setting up of a centralized referral system at all hospitals and medical colleges in the state besides a digital bed vacancy monitoring system, constituting task forces to ensure necessary arrangements for CCTV, on-call rooms, and washrooms.

CBI is awaiting 3D mapping report of the emergency ward of RG Kar to pinpoint the crime scene | - PTI
Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Awaits 3D Mapping Report; Court Says Ex-RG Kar Principal Could Get 'Capital Punishment If...'

BY Outlook Web Desk

"Elections for student councils must be conducted immediately in every medical college. All colleges must recognise Resident Doctors' Association (RDA). And the elected representation of students and junior doctors must be ensured in all committees managing colleges and hospitals," Halder said.

Doctors protest in Kolkata - Photo: PTI
RG Kar Rape & Murder: Medics Withdraw Protests Partially, Bengal Govt Issues Directives | Top Updates

BY Outlook Web Desk

Sandip Ghosh sent to judicial remand

A court on Friday sent arrested ex-principal of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, and now-suspended police officer Abhijit Mondal to 14-day judicial custody.

CBI on Friday claimed that Ghosh had conspired with Mondal to suppress the incident of rape and murder of an on-duty woman medic at the hospital and cited findings of the forensic tests conducted on the mobile phone devices of the duo.

The vandalised RG Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata - PTI
RG Kar Case: Agitating Doctors’ Back To Ceasework, State Healthcare System On Edge | Latest Developments

BY Outlook Web Desk

Arrested doc Ashish Pandey sent to CBI custody

Besides sending Ghosh to judicial remand, a special CBI court also sent another doctor, Ashish Pandey, to three-day custody of the central agency till October 7.

According to the central probe agency, Pandey was one of Ghosh's "trusted soldiers" who had been threatening students and accepting bribes to arrange for assignments, sources said.

It also claimed that Pandey, arrested for alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Hospital, was "unfit to be a house staff" and was backed by Ghosh to be in that position.CBI also claimed that Pandey was allegedly running a "sex racket" at RG Kar Hospital, the sources in the agency said.

