RG Kar Medical College Rape: SC Hearing Today, Medics Hold Torch Rallies Across Kolkata

On the eve of the scheduled Supreme Court hearing in the RG Kar Medical College & Hospital rape and murder case of West Bengal's Kolkata, junior medics from various government hospitals in the state participated in torch rallies across the city on Sunday, demanding justice for the victim - a 31-year-old trainee doctor who was found dead on August 9 at a room of the state-run medical facility.
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the case on Monday, September 30.
The case pertains to a trainee doctor of the RG Kar Medical College & Hospital of West Bengal's Kolkata whose body with severe injury marks was found inside the seminar hall of the facility's chest department in the morning of August 9.
Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer, was on August 10 arrested on allegations of raping and killing the trainee doctor A CCTV footage and a Bluetooth device found near the medic's body resulted in the arrest of Roy, who was allegedly seen entering the seminar hall of the college where the body was found at around 4 am.
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case | Key Updates
SC Hearing Today: The Supreme Court had last week listed for September 30 the hearing on a suo motu petition on the Kolkata RG Kar Medical College & Hospital rape and murder case. The matter was earlier listed on September 27 and a bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud changed the date to September 30 on request of West Bengal Government counsel. In the last hearing on September 17, Kapil Sibal, senior counsel appearing on behalf of the State of West Bengal informed the court that the Chief Minister held out an assurance to that effect to the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front that no adverse or punitive action shall be taken against the doctors who return to work.
Bengal Medics Gold Torch Rallies: Junior medics from various government hospitals in West Bengal, along with members of the public, participated in torch rallies across the city on Sunday, demanding justice for the murdered doctor of RG Kar Hospital and calling for improved security at their workplaces. The rallies were organised from several key locations, including RG Kar Hospital, Sagore Dutta Hospital, SSKM Hospital, Calcutta Medical College, and Jadavpur in South Kolkata. The rallies converged at various significant junctions throughout the city, such as Esplanade, Shyambazar, Park Circus, and Gariahat.
Junior Doctors' On Resuming Total Cease Work: Having returned to work after a month-long agitation, the junior doctors on Saturday expressed their intention to consider resuming total 'cease work' in medical colleges, contingent on the state government's assurances regarding their safety during the upcoming court proceedings. Junior doctors in Kolkata, who were spearheading the protests over the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder case, called off their strike on September 19, 2024 after 41 days, and resumed essential services in hospitals on September 21.
Kolkata Top Cop Visits RG Kar Hospital: Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma visited RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Sunday afternoon to assess security measures ahead of the Supreme Court hearing. He also toured the hospital's emergency department, according to a news agency PTI report. On August 15, a mob vandalised the hospital's emergency department amid a peaceful night protest in Kolkata, a day after the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the rape-murder probe from Kolkata Police to the CBI. The city police is currently investigating this incident.