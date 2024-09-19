National

RG Kar Case: State Medical Council Cancels Sandip Ghosh's Registration, Doctors' Ceasework Still On

The second round of talks between junior doctors and the West Bengal government on Wednesday failed after the states refused to provide a written and signed summary of the meeting. The West Bengal Medical Council canceled the former principal's registration on Thursday.

Kolkata junior doctors protest
Junior doctors continue their 'dharna' against the RG Kar Hospital rape and murder incident, near Swasthya bhawan in Kolkata Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Wes Bengal Medical Council, on Thursday, cancelled the registration of Sandip Ghosh, the ex- Principal of RG Kar Medical College. Agitating junior doctors are continuing their ‘ceasework’ after the second round of talks with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday remained inconclusive. The doctors said that the government only gave “verbal assurances” on their demands and refused to provide written meeting minutes signed by the CM.
"While the talks went smoothly, the government refused to hand over signed and written minutes of the issues which were discussed. We are feeling let down and disappointed with the government's attitude," one of the agitating doctors, Dr. Aniket Mahato said as per news agency PTI.
Arrested Tala Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abhijit Mondal (front) and former Principal Sandip Ghosh (back) being taken by the CBI officials to a court. - PTI
RG Kar Case: CBI Reveals Possible Cover-Up By Police; Sandip Ghosh, Abhijit Mondal's Custody Extended

BY Outlook Web Desk

Following the lengthy discussions, which lasted over five and a half hours at the state secretariat, junior doctors announced they would persist with their 'cease work' movement until the government issues formal directives ensuring their safety in state-run hospitals. The state government also rejected calls for a departmental inquiry against Health Secretary N S Nigam, as demanded by the protesting medics. 

"We will send an email tomorrow detailing our demands based on which the government has assured it will issue directives. We will continue our agitation and take a call on it if and when those directives are issued," Mahato said.

Wednesday's meeting featured a state-level public healthcare task force led by Chief Secretary Manoj Pant and included a delegation of 30 junior doctors. Despite both sides acknowledging the necessity for improved safety protocols and transparency within the healthcare system, a signed agreement detailing the discussions was not produced, leaving doctors dissatisfied.

One doctor stated, “The government agreed that most of our demands were just and needed immediate implementation. But we were disappointed at the end of the talks when the Chief Secretary refused to give us a signed minutes of the meeting.”  The unsigned minutes of the meeting released by the Bengal government stated that the protesting doctors had called for the formation of an inquiry committee against the Principal Health Secretary for alleged misconduct over the past 4-5 years, which included fostering a health syndicate.

Junior doctors with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata - PTI
RG Kar: Mamata Listens To Doctors, Top Cops And Health Officials To Be Removed; Medics Rejoice Victory

BY Outlook Web Desk

Among the key issues raised were demands for better safety measures in hospitals, representation of students in decision-making bodies, and addressing the "threat culture" prevalent in medical campuses. The doctors emphasized that their demands were essential to preventing future incidents like that at RG Kar Hospital.

According to the unsigned summary of the meeting, both parties have agreed to implement central directives for deploying female police officers for nighttime patrols in hospitals and establishing helplines for rapid response to incidents. However, disagreements remain over the proposed representation on the safety task force, with doctors advocating for broader representation from all medical colleges.

As the strike continues, senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee urged the junior doctors to reconsider their position, stating, “As a gesture of goodwill, the doctors should consider calling off the strike and work collaboratively with the West Bengal government to serve the needs of the people.”

The situation remains tense as the doctors plan to continue their sit-in at the state health department headquarters, Swasthya Bhawan until their demands are met. In response to the outcry, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had previously called for the doctors to end their strike, which began on August 9, the day the body of the trainee doctor was discovered.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Ravichandran Ashwin Notches His 15th Career Fifty - IND (258/6)
  2. IND Vs BAN: Ravichandran Ashwin Brings Up His 15th Half-Century In Tests At Chepauk
  3. India Vs Bangladesh: Yashasvi Jaiswal Raises Sixth 50+ Score In Last Six Test Matches
  4. Australia Women Vs New Zealand Women 1st T20I Live Score: AUS V NZ In Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay
  5. IND Vs BAN: Who Is Hasan Mahmud? Bangladesh's Young Bowler Who Wrecked Indian Top Order In Chennai
Football News
  1. Mohun Bagan At AFC Champions League 2 Live Streaming: Groups, Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  2. UEFA Champions League: Inter Milan Hold Man City For Goalless Draw At Etihad - In Pics
  3. UEFA Champions League: PSG Earn 1-0 Victory Over Girona Through Dramatic Late Winner - In Pics
  4. Mohun Bagan Open AFC Champions League 2 Campaign With 0-0 Draw Against FC Ravshan - In Pics
  5. Mohun Bagan 0-0 FC Ravshan: Mariners Held In Their AFC Champions League II Opener
Tennis News
  1. Naomi Osaka To Kick Off 2025 Season In New Zealand
  2. Laver Cup 2024: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures, Players - All You Need To Know
  3. Davis Cup: AITA Suggests India Ace Sumit Nagal Might Have Deliberately Missed Sweden Clash
  4. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Passes Peyton Stearns Test To Enter Round Of 16
  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Emma Raducanu Named In Great Britain Team
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  2. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  3. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India Embellish Olympic Bronze With Fifth Title
  5. Pakistan Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Highlights: PAK Secure Well-Deserved 3rd Place With 5-2 Win Over KOR

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Haryana Polls: BJP Releases ‘Sankalp Patra’, Focus On Jobs, Education, Health | Key Highlights
  2. Day In Pics: September 19 2024
  3. Atishi To Take Oath As Delhi CM On Sept 21, Says AAP
  4. Bihar: 15 Held For Torching 21 Houses In Mahadalit Colony Over Land Dispute; Cong Calls Out 'Jungle Raj'
  5. Haryana Polls: Congress, BJP Face Rebel Trouble As Leaders Denied Ticket Go The Independent Route
Entertainment News
  1. National Award-Winning Choreographer Jani Master Arrested In Sexual Assault Case
  2. Sector 36 Review: Vikrant Massey-Deepak Dobriyal Thriller Lacks Sting And Empathy
  3. Vidya Balan Gracefully Captures The Essence Of Legendary Vocalist M.S. Subbulakshmi In Photographic Tribute
  4. How an All-Night Theatre Performance in Kolkata Protested Against the Horrific RG Kar Incident
  5. 76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Anna Sawai, Jessica Gunning, Selena Gomez And Others Dazzle At The Prestigious Event
US News
  1. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  2. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  3. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  4. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  5. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
World News
  1. Earth To Gain A 'Second Moon'! Mini-Moon Asteroid 2024 PT5 Set For Temporary Orbit | Key Facts
  2. Kamituga In Congo Becomes Epicentre Of Mpox As New Strains Spread
  3. Canada Announces New Cap On International Students Amid Immigration Overhaul | Details
  4. Day After Pagers, Walkie-Talkies Explode In Lebanon
  5. North Korea's Kim Jong Un Calls For Bolstering Nuclear, Conventional Weapons After New Missile Tests
Latest Stories
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Ravichandran Ashwin Notches His 15th Career Fifty - IND (258/6)
  2. Canada Announces New Cap On International Students Amid Immigration Overhaul | Details
  3. Dulip Samaraweera: Sri Lankan Banned From Coaching In Australia For 20 Years
  4. Does India's Election Architecture Have Space For One Nation, One Election?
  5. Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch TKR Vs ABF Match
  6. Sector 36 Review: Vikrant Massey-Deepak Dobriyal Thriller Lacks Sting And Empathy
  7. Horoscope For September 19, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  8. Lebanon Walkie-Talkie Blasts Kill 20; Concern Of Wider Conflict With Israel Rises | What We Know