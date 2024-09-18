National

RG Kar Case: CBI Investigation Reveals Possible Cover-Up By Police Officials, Court Extends Ghosh And Mondal's Custody

The CBI investigation has revealed that evidence in a trainee doctor's alleged rape and murder case was delayed for two days due to lapses by local police.

Abhijit Mondal and Sandip Ghosh , rg kar rape and murder case
Arrested Tala Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abhijit Mondal (front) and former Principal Sandip Ghosh (back) being taken by the CBI officials to a court. Photo: PTI
info_icon

On Wednesday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) revealed that crucial evidence in the case of a trainee doctor’s alleged rape and murder was delayed for two days due to lapses by the local police. Sanjay Roy, a police volunteer arrested in connection with the crime, had already been linked to the incident as early as August 10, the day after the doctor was found dead.

According to news agency PTI, CBI officials state thatRoy's role in the commission of the crime had already emerged, but Tala Police caused an unnecessary delay in seizing his clothes and belongings. This oversight could have provided critical evidence against him, they added.

Ex-Principal of RG Kar Hospital Sandip Ghosh under CBI custody - PTI
RG Kar Medical College's Ex-Principal Gave 'Deceptive' Answers During Polygraph, Claims CBI

BY PTI

Roy was arrested based on CCTV footage that captured him entering the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College at 4:03 AM on August 9, the night the crime occurred. His arrest, however, was preceded by significant delays in securing evidence, raising concerns about the integrity of the investigation. 

The CBI, on Tuesday, had informed a special court in Sealdah that preliminary findings have not substantiated claims of gangrape involving a 31-year-old junior doctor from RG Kar Hospital, though the investigation remains ongoing.

The CBI counsel stated that they have identified instances of tampering with evidence and are pursuing all angles to ascertain the truth. The agency is examining call detail records (CDRs) from the accused's mobile phones, which they believe could reveal crucial connections among potential conspirators.

The CBI also emphasized the need to investigate the “unexplained delays” in registering a proper FIR and securing evidence following the doctor's death. Ghosh has been accused of failing to take timely action. He is also accused of remaining “willfully absent” from the scene, failing to monitor proceedings effectively, and delaying the registration of an FIR. 

The agency is also scrutinizing communications exchanged between Ghosh and Mondal, meticulously examining the details of “each and every phone call” exchanged between the two to establish connections and uncover any potential collusion. It will also interrogate Ghosh and Mondal with CCTV footage from both the police station and the medical college, along with data extracted from their mobile phones.

The court has extended the remand of two key suspects—former principal of RG Kar Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, and former office in-charge of Tala police station, Abhijit Mondal—for an additional three days stating:  “That during their police custody remand from 15.09.2024 to 17.09.2024, they were subjected to interrogation/further interrogation based on the CDRs of their mobile numbers. During the said process, they were confronted with the relevant records and witnesses. The said process is still continuing. That the DVR and Hard Disk containing the CCTV footage of Tala Police Station has also been collected and data of the same is required to be extracted on the basis of which further custodial interrogation of accused persons is required,”  

Protest in Kolkata seeking justice for RG Kar Medical College and Hospital - PTI
Kolkata Doctor Case: SC Directs Wikipedia To Remove Name And Photo Of Victim | The Case So Far

BY Outlook Web Desk

Both men have been in CBI custody since their arrest on September 15, as part of a wider probe into alleged evidence tampering linked to the case. Both Ghosh and Mondal are accused of facilitating a hasty cremation of the deceased, despite demands from her family for a second autopsy.

The central probe agency took over the case on August 14 following a directive from the Calcutta High Court. The probe agency arrested former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh and former Tala police station officer in charge, Abhijit Mondal on September 15. Officials described both men as “evasive” during interrogations, suggesting they may have had “malafide intentions” to undermine the investigation.

The next court appearance for Sandip Ghosh and Abhjit Mondal is scheduled for September 20.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: Three Key Player Battles To Look Out For
  2. Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir Open Up On Delhi Days, Altercations And Love For Test Cricket
  3. England Vs Australia, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs AUS On TV And Online
  4. IPL 2025: Ricky Ponting Named Punjab Kings Head Coach After Leaving Delhi Capitals
  5. Gautam Gambhir Dismisses Spin Worries, Backs India's Batters To Handle World's Best
Football News
  1. Adrien Rabiot: Former Juventus Star Seals Ligue 1 Return With Marseille Transfer
  2. '...In Team's Best Interest': Roma Issue Statement Confirming De Rossi Sacking
  3. Bayern Munich 9-2 Dinamo Zagreb, Champions League: Kompany Tempers Expectations After Win
  4. Real Madrid 3-1 Stuttgart, Champions League: Ancelotti Lauds 'Unique' Endrick
  5. AS Roma Fire Coach Daniele De Rossi After Four Winless Serie A Matches
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: AITA Suggests India Ace Sumit Nagal Might Have Deliberately Missed Sweden Clash
  2. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Passes Peyton Stearns Test To Enter Round Of 16
  3. Billie Jean King Cup: Emma Raducanu Named In Great Britain Team
  4. Davis Cup: Canada Dump Great Britain Out As Shapovalov, Auger Aliassime Win
  5. Novak Djokovic Says He's 'Not Chasing' ATP Finals Appearance, Rankings
Hockey News
  1. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  2. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory
  3. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India Embellish Olympic Bronze With Fifth Title
  4. Pakistan Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Highlights: PAK Secure Well-Deserved 3rd Place With 5-2 Win Over KOR
  5. PAK 5-2 KOR, Asian Champions Trophy: Pakistan Flatten Korea To Secure Third-Place Finish

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Chandrayaan 4: Cabinet Okays New Moon Mission With Focus On Safety Of Astronauts
  2. One Nation, One Election Cleared: What Did The Kovind Committee Recommend?
  3. Day In Pics: September 18 2024
  4. One Nation One Election Cleared By Union Cabinet
  5. Does Working Hard Mean Overworking? Pune EY Employee's Death Brings Focus On Work Stress Management
Entertainment News
  1. Sector 36 Review: Vikrant Massey-Deepak Dobriyal Thriller Lacks Sting And Empathy
  2. Vidya Balan Gracefully Captures The Essence Of Legendary Vocalist M.S. Subbulakshmi In Photographic Tribute
  3. How an All-Night Theatre Performance in Kolkata Protested Against the Horrific RG Kar Incident
  4. 76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Anna Sawai, Jessica Gunning, Selena Gomez And Others Dazzle At The Prestigious Event
  5. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
US News
  1. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  2. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  3. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  4. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  5. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
World News
  1. Myanmar Floods: Damaged Roads, Broken Bridges & Relief Camps
  2. Instagram Introduces 'Teen Accounts' To Protect Minors Online | Privacy Feature Explained
  3. Hundreds Of Handheld Pagers Explode Together In Lebanon, 9 Dead
  4. Iconic Food Storage Brand Tupperware Files For Bankruptcy In The US | Here's Why
  5. ‘Israel Will Get Fair Punishment’: Hezbollah Vows To Retaliate, Manufacturer Denies Responsibility
Latest Stories
  1. Who Is Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, What Did He Say On Muslims In India
  2. From Aries To Pisces: How Each Zodiac Sign Values Family And Relationships In Life?
  3. J&K Phase 1 Voting: 24 Seats, 219 Candidates In Fray In First Poll Since 2014; Voter Turnout 50.65% Till 3 PM
  4. J&K Poll Players | Altaf Bukhari: Critical Test For The New Party
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 18, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. J&K Poll Players | M Y Tarigami: Holding The Red Fort
  7. Prize Money Parity At Women's T20 World Cup: Check Out ICC's Massive Hike For All Teams
  8. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: SL Lose Fifth Wicket At Stroke Of Tea