RG Kar Case: CBI Investigation Reveals Possible Cover-Up By Police Officials, Court Extends Ghosh And Mondal's Custody

On Wednesday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) revealed that crucial evidence in the case of a trainee doctor’s alleged rape and murder was delayed for two days due to lapses by the local police. Sanjay Roy, a police volunteer arrested in connection with the crime, had already been linked to the incident as early as August 10, the day after the doctor was found dead.
According to news agency PTI, CBI officials state thatRoy's role in the commission of the crime had already emerged, but Tala Police caused an unnecessary delay in seizing his clothes and belongings. This oversight could have provided critical evidence against him, they added.
Roy was arrested based on CCTV footage that captured him entering the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College at 4:03 AM on August 9, the night the crime occurred. His arrest, however, was preceded by significant delays in securing evidence, raising concerns about the integrity of the investigation.
The CBI, on Tuesday, had informed a special court in Sealdah that preliminary findings have not substantiated claims of gangrape involving a 31-year-old junior doctor from RG Kar Hospital, though the investigation remains ongoing.
The CBI counsel stated that they have identified instances of tampering with evidence and are pursuing all angles to ascertain the truth. The agency is examining call detail records (CDRs) from the accused's mobile phones, which they believe could reveal crucial connections among potential conspirators.
The CBI also emphasized the need to investigate the “unexplained delays” in registering a proper FIR and securing evidence following the doctor's death. Ghosh has been accused of failing to take timely action. He is also accused of remaining “willfully absent” from the scene, failing to monitor proceedings effectively, and delaying the registration of an FIR.
The agency is also scrutinizing communications exchanged between Ghosh and Mondal, meticulously examining the details of “each and every phone call” exchanged between the two to establish connections and uncover any potential collusion. It will also interrogate Ghosh and Mondal with CCTV footage from both the police station and the medical college, along with data extracted from their mobile phones.
The court has extended the remand of two key suspects—former principal of RG Kar Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, and former office in-charge of Tala police station, Abhijit Mondal—for an additional three days stating: “That during their police custody remand from 15.09.2024 to 17.09.2024, they were subjected to interrogation/further interrogation based on the CDRs of their mobile numbers. During the said process, they were confronted with the relevant records and witnesses. The said process is still continuing. That the DVR and Hard Disk containing the CCTV footage of Tala Police Station has also been collected and data of the same is required to be extracted on the basis of which further custodial interrogation of accused persons is required,”
Both men have been in CBI custody since their arrest on September 15, as part of a wider probe into alleged evidence tampering linked to the case. Both Ghosh and Mondal are accused of facilitating a hasty cremation of the deceased, despite demands from her family for a second autopsy.
The central probe agency took over the case on August 14 following a directive from the Calcutta High Court. The probe agency arrested former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh and former Tala police station officer in charge, Abhijit Mondal on September 15. Officials described both men as “evasive” during interrogations, suggesting they may have had “malafide intentions” to undermine the investigation.
The next court appearance for Sandip Ghosh and Abhjit Mondal is scheduled for September 20.