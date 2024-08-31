RG Kar Rape-Murder Row: Doctor's Family Under 'House Arrest', Says Congress' Adhir Chowdhury

As the latest development in the rapidly evolving chaos over the brutal rape and murder of an on-duty junior doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury today accused the police of keeping the parents of the doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered under "house arrest".
After visiting the victim's family, he also alleged that the police had offered the doctor's father money for cremating the body quickly.
Kolkata doctor death: What did Adhir Chowdhary say?
"I visited the family of the deceased doctor's residence and spoke to them for a long time. The police have kept the family under house arrest. They are not allowing them to come out of the house on the pretext of various excuses. The police have created a barricade around them, the CISF have no clue about this," Chowdhury told reporters.
"The Kolkata Police following the directive of the state government had offered the father money while telling him that the body of his daughter be cremated without delay," Chowdhury alleged.
"I went there as a common person and not a political leader, to express solidarity to them. But I was stopped from meeting them by the police... Had they shown this promptness earlier, our sister doctor would not have met this fate," Chowdhury said.
Kolkata doctor death: The incident in brief
The semi-naked, injured, bloodied body of the on-duty post-graduate trainee was found in the seminar room of state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hosptial in Kolkata on August 9.
Junior doctors since then have been on a cease-work since that day demanding justice for her and strong security measures at medical establishments.
One civic volunteer of the Kolkata Police was arrested for his alleged involvement in the crime.