National

RG Kar Rape-Murder Row: Doctor's Family Under 'House Arrest', Says Congress' Adhir Chowdhury

After visiting the family of the deceased doctor, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary alleged that the police had offered the doctor's father money for cremating the body quickly.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary Photo: PTI
info_icon

As the latest development in the rapidly evolving chaos over the brutal rape and murder of an on-duty junior doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury today accused the police of keeping the parents of the doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered under "house arrest".

After visiting the victim's family, he also alleged that the police had offered the doctor's father money for cremating the body quickly.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | - PTI
Kolkata Rape-Murder: Citing 'No Reply', Mamata Writes 2nd Letter To PM Modi; Seeks 'Stringent' Laws

BY Outlook Web Desk

Kolkata doctor death: What did Adhir Chowdhary say?

"I visited the family of the deceased doctor's residence and spoke to them for a long time. The police have kept the family under house arrest. They are not allowing them to come out of the house on the pretext of various excuses. The police have created a barricade around them, the CISF have no clue about this," Chowdhury told reporters.

"The Kolkata Police following the directive of the state government had offered the father money while telling him that the body of his daughter be cremated without delay," Chowdhury alleged.

"I went there as a common person and not a political leader, to express solidarity to them. But I was stopped from meeting them by the police... Had they shown this promptness earlier, our sister doctor would not have met this fate," Chowdhury said.

The BJP condemned the police action against protesters and slammed 'dictator' Mamata Banerjee | - PTI
Kolkata Rape Case: BJP Demands Mamata's Polygraph Test; Calls For 12-Hr Strike In Bengal

BY Outlook Web Desk

Kolkata doctor death: The incident in brief

The semi-naked, injured, bloodied body of the on-duty post-graduate trainee was found in the seminar room of state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hosptial in Kolkata on August 9.

Junior doctors since then have been on a cease-work since that day demanding justice for her and strong security measures at medical establishments.

One civic volunteer of the Kolkata Police was arrested for his alleged involvement in the crime.

The CBI is now investigating the matter on a Calcutta High Court order.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 2: Five-Wicket Haul For Mehidy Hasan Miraz As BAN Dominate PAK
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024: Updated Squads, Live Streaming, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  3. PAK Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Mehidy Hasan Miraz's Fifer Restricts Pakistan To 274 Runs On Day 2
  4. DPL T20: Records Tumble As South Delhi Superstarz Beat North Delhi Strikers To Enter SFs
  5. India 'Should Not Go' To Pakistan For ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Says Danish Kaneria
Football News
  1. Luis Enrique Confident In Free-Scoring Paris Saint-Germain Despite Goncalo Ramos Setback
  2. Brentford 3-1 Southampton: Bees Record Comfortable Home Win
  3. Ipswich 1-1 Fulham, Premier League: Adama Traore Leveller Shares Spoils At Portman Road
  4. Everton 2-3 Bournemouth: Luis Sinisterra Seals Sensational Turnaround To Stun Sean Dyche's Side
  5. Burnley FC 1-1 Blackburn Rovers, EFL Championship: Ten-Man Blackburn Hold Out For Draw - Match Report
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 5 Women's Singles Wrap: Sabalenka, Gauff Through To Pre-QFs - In Pics
  2. US Open: Novak Djokovic Follows Carlos Alcaraz In Early Exit After 'Worst Tennis Ever Played'
  3. US Open: Sabalenka Overcomes First Set Scare To Trump Alexandrova - Data Debrief
  4. US Open, Day 5 Men's Singles Wrap: Djokovic Knocked Out; Zverev Advances - In Pics
  5. US Open: Alexei Popyrin Knocks Novak Djokovic Out In Third Round
Hockey News
  1. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  2. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  3. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  5. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad

Trending Stories

National News
  1. RG Kar Doctor Rape-Murder: Victim's Family Under 'House Arrest' Of Police, Says Congress Leader Adhir Chowdhury
  2. Manipur: Kuki-Zo Community Protests At Jantar Mantar; Seeks Action Against CM Over Audio Clip
  3. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: Court Sends 6 Accused To CBI Custody For 4 Days
  4. Jammu & Kashmir Elections 2024 Dates: Voting In 3 Phases On Sept 18, 25 And Oct 1, Results On Oct 8 | Full Schedule
  5. Haryana Elections 2024 Dates: Voting To Take Place On Oct 5, Results On Oct 8| Full Schedule
Entertainment News
  1. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
  2. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  3. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  4. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  5. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
US News
  1. Which Items Customers Want Back On The Menu? | Top 10 Most-Missed Fast Food Items Revealed
  2. What Is TikTok's ‘Temple Run Challenge’— That Is Creating Chaos At Angkor Wat
  3. Dunkin' Joins The Value Meal Bandwagon With New $6 Breakfast Deal
  4. Poor Sanitation At Boar’s Head Deli Meat Plant Linked To Listeria Outbreak, Federal Reports Reveal
  5. Krispy Kreme's Labor Day Special: $2 Dozen Original Glazed & New Fall Flavors!
World News
  1. UK: 2 People Who Were Attacked During London's Notting Hill Carnival, Dead
  2. Afghanistan: UN To Continue Engaging Taliban Despite New Laws Restricting Women
  3. Which Items Customers Want Back On The Menu? | Top 10 Most-Missed Fast Food Items Revealed
  4. What Is TikTok's ‘Temple Run Challenge’— That Is Creating Chaos At Angkor Wat
  5. Yemen: Houthi Rebels Suspected Of Firing Missiles At Container Ship As Oil Tanker Burns
Latest Stories
  1. Weekly Horoscope For September 1st To September 7th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Jammu & Kashmir: Govt Transfers 7 Police Officers Following ECI Order
  3. Ghaziabad: 21-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping Teenager, 250 Booked For Vandalism
  4. Uttarakhand: Defective Helicopter Being Lifted From Kedarnath Falls Off Mid-air Accidentally | Watch
  5. Indian Tourist Who Fell Into Sinkhole In Malaysia Remains Missing, Search Op Enters 9th Day
  6. Poor Sanitation At Boar’s Head Deli Meat Plant Linked To Listeria Outbreak, Federal Reports Reveal
  7. NASA Decides To Cut 2 Astronauts From Next Trip For Sunita Williams, Dutch Wilmore
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 31, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign