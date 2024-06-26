National

Reunion Of Co-Stars-Turned-MPs As Chirag Paswan, Kangana Ranaut Share Light Moments | Watch

Both the MPs—Chirag Paswan and Kangana Ranaut before turning politicians had worked together in a Bollywood flicker ‘Miley Naa Miley Hum’ in 2011.

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut with Union Minister Chirag Paswan
Union Minister Chirag Paswan and BJP’s Kangana Ranaut shared a light moment before entering the Parliament on Wednesday. Earlier, both the MPs before turning politicians had worked together in a Bollywood flicker ‘Miley Naa Miley Hum’ in 2011.

On Wednesday, both were seen greeting each other with a 'low five' this morning before entering the Parliament.

The movie of Chirag Paswan and Kangana hadn’t done well at box office. After more than a decade, the two are colleagues again, not on a film set but in the Parliament.

A two-time MP from Jamui in Bihar, Chirag now represents the state's Hajipur seat.

While Chirag Paswan has carved his own identity in politics after his acting career failed to takeoff, Kangana Ranaut has also taken a plunge into politics after a successful stint at the Bollywood.

Chirag Paswan now heads his late father Ram Vilas Paswan’s LJP, which is a key ally of the BJP. In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, LJP won all five seats it contested. Chirag Paswan is now a cabinet minister in charge of the food processing industries portfolio.

On the other Ranaut won from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh by defeating heavyweight candidate Vikramaditya Singh.

Besides, Ranaut is also busy promoting her upcoming Bollywood film ‘Emergency’. 18th Lok Sabha has already witnessed an uproar on Wednesday giving hints about the likely stormy session ahead.

