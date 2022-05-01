Sunday, May 01, 2022
Resentment against Cong govt in Rajasthan embroiled in crises: BJP's Arun Singh

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh claimed there was resentment among people against the Congress government in Rajasthan, which is embroiled in various crises.

BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore

Updated: 01 May 2022 9:20 pm

He said Rajasthan now needs a "double-engine" government for its development. The BJP will win the next assembly election and form the "double-engine" government, said Singh, who is also the party's in-charge of Rajasthan. "The state government is trapped in power, water, and law and order crises. There is even a crisis to save the chair. "Gehlot is facing the crisis of chair. Because of all this, the state's people are suffering, and there is resentment among them," he told reporters in Alwar.


Blaming the state government for temple demolition in Alwar's Rajgarh, Singh said that God and the people would not forgive the Congress. The temples and some other structures were demolished in Rajgarh in April, with officials describing the action as part of an anti-encroachment drive to widen a road in the municipal town. The BJP leader alleged that the Popular Front of India (PFI) was behind the Karauli violence last month.


"When we know that PFI was involved in the violence, why can't the government see that? Gehlot only sees the politics of appeasement,” he alleged. Singh claimed that PFI was spreading its base in Rajasthan. The state's people gave a mandate to Congress in the last assembly elections, and the government should take care of their interests, he added.

Tags

National
