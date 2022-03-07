Monday, Mar 07, 2022
Repolling Announced For Six Booths In Manipur On March 8

Manipur Election 2022: The repolling will begin at 7 am and conclude by 4 pm in Ukhrul, Kalhang, Pen, Ngamju, Yangkhullen and Mao Marafii.

Repolling Announced For Six Booths In Manipur On March 8
Manipur Assembly Elections 2022 PTI Photo

Updated: 07 Mar 2022 9:05 pm

Repolling will take place on March 8 in six booths in two districts of Manipur, where assembly elections were recently held, officials said on Monday.

Voting in these polling stations in Ukhrul and Senapati were declared “to be void” following violence on March 5 during the second and final phase of the assembly polls in the state, they said.

The repoll will begin at 7 am and conclude by 4 pm in Ukhrul, Kalhang, Pen, Ngamju, Yangkhullen and Mao Marafii.
 
An estimated 84.90 per cent turnout was registered in the second phase.

One person was killed and another suffered injuries on March 5 after security personnel fired at a group of people for allegedly trying to snatch an EVM at Ngamju village in Senapati district, state election commission sources said.

The assembly polls will decide the electoral fate of 92 candidates, including 12 from the BJP, followed by Congress (18), National People's Party (11), Janata Dal (United) and Naga People's Front (10 each).

Counting of votes will take place on March 10. (With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National Elections 2022 Manipur Assembly Election 2022 Polling Manipur Elections: Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) Congress Janata Dal (United) BJP Naga People's Front National People's Party (NPP)
