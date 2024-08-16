National

Renuka Swamy Murder: Final Report Will Be Submitted To Court Soon, Says Top Cop

A total of 17 people, including Darshan, along with his friend Pavithra Gowda, are currently under judicial custody in connection with the case.

Actor Darshan is the main accused in the Renuka Swamy murder case |
Actor Darshan is the main accused in the Renuka Swamy murder case | Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda on Friday said the final report in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case in which Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and others are accused will be submitted to the court by the police at the earliest after getting remaining forensic reports.

A total of seventeen people, including Darshan, along with his friend Pavithra Gowda, are currently under judicial custody in connection with the case.

"In connection with the Renukaswamy murder case, the investigation is reaching its final stage. Several oral, circumstantial and technical evidence have been gathered. The evidence gathered has been sent to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Bengaluru, and some electronic devices were sent to Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Hyderabad," Dayananda said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "We have got some reports, we are told by the concerned FSL officials that more reports will be sent soon. On receiving them, as part of the further investigation, certain clarifications will be sought if necessary. After that, at the earliest, we will submit the final report to the court."

"Almost about 70 per cent of the reports have come from the Bengaluru FSL, and the remaining regarding electronic devices which we had sent to CFSL Hyderabad, those reports are still pending," he added.

A court here on Wednesday had extended till August 28 the judicial custody of Darshan and all other accused.

According to police sources, 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor, had sent obscene messages to Gowda, which enraged Darshan, allegedly leading to his murder. His body was found near a stormwater drain next to an apartment in Sumanahalli here on June 9.

Raghavendra, one of the accused who is part of Darshan's fan club in Chitradurga, had brought Renukaswamy to a shed in R R Nagar here, on the pretext that the actor wanted to meet him. It was in this shed that he was allegedly tortured and murdered.

According to the post-mortem report, Renukaswamy, a native of Chitradurga, died due to shock and haemorrhage as a result of multiple blunt injuries.

Police sources said Gowda, who is accused number one, was the "major cause" for Renukaswamy's murder, claiming that it has been proved from the probe that she instigated other accused, conspired with them, and took part in the crime.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Women's T20 WC 2024: UAE Likely To Host After BCCI's Denial But BCB Seeks More Time
  2. IRE-W Vs SL-W, 1st ODI, ICC Championship Match Live Score: Ireland Women Opt To Bowl First; Check Playing XIs
  3. Player Auction Of SA20 Season Three To Be Held On October 1
  4. Delhi Premier League Set To Kick Off On 17 August With Grand Opening Ceremony
  5. Delhi Premier League 2024: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Ed Sheeran: Grammy Award Winner Buys Minority Share In Ipswich Town
  2. Ipswich Town Vs Liverpool, Premier League Preview: LFC Boss Arne Slot 'Happy' With His Reds Squad
  3. Real Betis 1-1 Girona: Michel Warns Gironistes Hero Gabriel Misehouy To Stay Grounded
  4. Genoa Vs Inter Milan Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Serie A 2024/25 Opening Day Match On TV And Online
  5. Borussia Monchengladbach Vs Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Rhine Derby On TV And Online
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open 2024: Defending Champion Coco Gauff Stunned By Yulia Putintseva
  2. Who Is Manas Dhamne? 16-Year-Old Indian Tennis Sensation Taking ITF Romania F13 By Storm
  3. Cincinnati Open: Alexander Zverev Clinches Landmark Win Against Karen Khachanov
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Gael Monfils Live Streaming, Cincinnati Open 2024 Round Of 32: When, Where To Watch
  5. US Open 2024: Alex De Minaur Confirms Return After Paris Olympics Injury Exit
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: West Bengal CM Mamata Leads Rally; 25 Held Over Hospital Vandalism
  2. Assembly Elections Dates LIVE: J&K Polls In 3 Phases From Sept 18, Haryana To Vote On Oct 1; Counting On Oct 4
  3. 'Received Call From Yunus...': PM Modi Says Bangladesh Chief Advisor Assured Protection Of Hindus, All Minorities
  4. Kolkata Doctor Rape: CM Mamata Banerjee Takes Out Rally; Sunday Ultimatum Given To CBI For Death Penalty
  5. Renuka Swamy Murder: Final Report Will Be Submitted To Court Soon, Says Top Cop
Entertainment News
  1. 54th Kerala State Film Awards: 'Aadujeevitham' Bags 9 Awards; Prithviraj, Urvashi, Beena Chandran Win Top Honours
  2. 70th National Film Awards: Rishab Shetty Wins Best Actor, Sooraj R Barjatya Bags Best Director For 'Uunchai'
  3. 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Along With Four Others Charged For Mathew Perry’s Death
  4. 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' Actress Sonnalli Seygall Announces Pregnancy: Overjoyed & Grateful
  5. 'Khel Khel Mein' Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Taapsee Pannu Starrer Has A Slow Start
US News
  1. 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Along With Four Others Charged For Mathew Perry’s Death
  2. Trump Doesn't Have 'Lot Of Respect' For Kamala Harris, Says He Is 'Entitled' To Personal Attacks On Her
  3. Blue Supermoon To Peak On August 19; Is It Really Blue?
  4. US Elections: VP Debate Between Tim Walz, JD Vance On October 1 | Details Inside
  5. 8 Unique Cocktails Recipes You Must Try Before You Die
World News
  1. Pakistan: More Arrests Expected In Faiz Hameed Court Martial As 3 Retired Officers Detained
  2. Middle-East: Diplomacy Intensifies To Halt Israel-Hamas War And Prevent Wider Regional Conflict
  3. Global Concern Over Mpox Grows
  4. 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Along With Four Others Charged For Mathew Perry’s Death
  5. Two Days After Srettha's Removal, Thai Parliament Elects Ex-Leader Thaksin's Daughter As Prime Minister
Latest Stories
  1. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, Significance, History and Astrological Insights You Need To Know
  2. AAP Wishes Jailed Arvind Kejriwal On His Birthday: 'Fighting Toughest Battle'
  3. 'Khel Khel Mein' Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Taapsee Pannu Starrer Has A Slow Start
  4. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: West Bengal CM Mamata Leads Rally; 25 Held Over Hospital Vandalism
  5. Middle East: Gaza Peace Talks Resume; US Says Iran Could Attack Israel With 'No Warning'
  6. Today's Horoscope For August 16, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 1: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Earns Over Rs 50 Crore, Becomes Biggest Opener Of 2024
  8. 'Thalapathy 69': Director H Vinoth Confirms Directing Vijay's Last Film Before His Political Entry