Two newborns were bitten by rats at Indore’s MYH hospital within 48 hours.
Hospital authorities have formed a committee and introduced safety measures including 24-hour vigilance and window nets.
Congress demands a judicial inquiry, citing parental fear and administrative negligence.
Two newborn babies were reportedly bitten by rats at Maharaja Yashwantrao Chikitsalaya (MYH), one of Madhya Pradesh’s largest government hospitals, within the past 48 hours, prompting hospital authorities to launch an investigation, officials said on Tuesday.
According to PTI, the hospital’s superintendent, Dr Ashok Yadav, said one infant was bitten on the fingers in the intensive care unit (ICU), while another suffered bites to the head and shoulder. He added that both infants had congenital deformities, and one of them had been abandoned in Khargone district before being sent to MYH for treatment.
Dr Yadav told PTI that a committee has been constituted to examine the incidents. Hospital staff have been instructed to maintain a 24-hour vigil to prevent similar occurrences in the future.
Measures are being implemented to secure the hospital premises, including the installation of strong iron nets on windows. Attendants of patients have also been asked not to bring food items from outside into the wards.
The Opposition Congress has criticised the state government over the incidents, demanding a judicial inquiry. State Congress spokesperson Neelabh Shukla said, “The case of rats gnawing on two newborn babies in MYH is not just administrative negligence, but a horrific incident that shakes human sensibilities. There should be a judicial inquiry, and strict action taken against the culprits.”
Shukla added that the incidents have created fear and insecurity among parents. “If the state government is unable to ensure the safety of newborns in a hospital, it is difficult to expect the general public to feel secure,” he said, PTI reported.
