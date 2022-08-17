Rathore Asks Gehlot To Apologise For Insulting Paramilitary Forces On Independence Day

Jaipur rural MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Tuesday asked Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to apologise for "insulting" paramilitary forces on Independence Day.

He said it is the nature of Congress to accuse the Army and that Gehlot is carrying forward this tradition. The statement reflects his perverted mindset, he said. Rathore's remarks come after Gehlot alleged that the BJP misuses paramilitary and police forces to transport money in boxes to its offices through their vehicles.

"The Chief Minister should apologise for insulting paramilitary forces on Independence Day. It is the nature of the Congress to accuse the Army and Gehlot is carrying forward this tradition. The statement reflects his perverted mindset," the BJP MP told reporters at a press conference here.

He said it is an insult not only to the soldiers, but also to their mothers. Shame on those Congress workers who were clapping on Gehlot's statement, he added. He also accused Congress's appeasement policy behind the murder of a vegetable vendor by a mob in Rajasthan's Alwar district. The victim, Chiranjilal, was severely beaten on suspicion of stealing a tractor.

Rathore said the law and order situation has worsened in the state and atrocities on women and dalits are on rise.

(With PTI inputs)