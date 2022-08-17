Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Rathore Asks Gehlot To Apologise For Insulting Paramilitary Forces On Independence Day

Rathore's remarks come after Gehlot alleged that the BJP misuses paramilitary and police forces to transport money in boxes to its offices through their vehicles.

Jaipur rural MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Tuesday asked CM Ashok Gehlot to apologise Jitender Gupta/Outlook

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Aug 2022 9:06 am

Jaipur rural MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Tuesday asked Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to apologise for "insulting" paramilitary forces on Independence Day.

He said it is the nature of Congress to accuse the Army and that Gehlot is carrying forward this tradition. The statement reflects his perverted mindset, he said. Rathore's remarks come after Gehlot alleged that the BJP misuses paramilitary and police forces to transport money in boxes to its offices through their vehicles.

"The Chief Minister should apologise for insulting paramilitary forces on Independence Day. It is the nature of the Congress to accuse the Army and Gehlot is carrying forward this tradition. The statement reflects his perverted mindset," the BJP MP told reporters at a press conference here. 

Related stories

Rajasthan Dalit Boy Death: After MLA, 12 Congress Councillors Send Resignations To CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Accuses Sachin Pilot Of ‘Instigating’ Workers

Rajasthan CM Gehlot On 3-Day Gujarat Tour From Today

He said it is an insult not only to the soldiers, but also to their mothers. Shame on those Congress workers who were clapping on Gehlot's statement, he added. He also accused Congress's appeasement policy behind the murder of a vegetable vendor by a mob in Rajasthan's Alwar district. The victim, Chiranjilal, was severely beaten on suspicion of stealing a tractor. 

Rathore said the law and order situation has worsened in the state and atrocities on women and dalits are on rise. 

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Rathore Gehlot Apologise Insulting Paramilitary Forces Independence Day Transport Money BJP Perverted Mindset
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Unparliamentary’ Concerns Weighing Heavy On The Proceedings Of Parliament 

‘Unparliamentary’ Concerns Weighing Heavy On The Proceedings Of Parliament 

Film Critic Kaushik LM Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest; Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda And Others Mourn Demise

Film Critic Kaushik LM Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest; Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda And Others Mourn Demise