Rape Survivor In Rajasthan Shot And Assaulted: Accused On The Run

In a horrifying incident in Kotputli-Behror district of Rajasthan, a 25-year-old rape survivor faced a severe attack as she and her brother were shot at and assaulted with a sharp-edged weapon. The main accused, Rajendra Yadav, along with accomplices Mahipal Gujral and Rahul Gujral, targeted the siblings near Pragpura police station on Saturday night.
The victim, who had previously accused Yadav of rape on January 16 last year, and her brother sustained serious injuries during the assault. The assailants followed the siblings before launching the attack. Yadav shot the woman in the back, while the other two accused stabbed both victims with a sharp-edged weapon. The woman suffered multiple injuries to her head, legs, hands, and shoulders.
Currently undergoing treatment at Sawai Man Singh Hospital, the survivors are reported to be in serious condition. The police have arrested Mahipal and Rahul, while the primary accused, Rajendra Yadav, is currently evading arrest.
According to the FIR filed by the woman's family, Yadav had allegedly raped her last year, leading to his arrest and subsequent job termination. Recently released on bail, Yadav reportedly began threatening the survivor to withdraw the case against him. The attack occurred as a result of her refusal to do so, as mentioned in the FIR.
The police have registered a case against the accused under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, along with provisions of the Arms Act. The search for Yadav is currently underway.