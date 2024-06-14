Ram Rahim Seeks Fresh 21-Day Parole After Getting 7 In 10 Months, Punjab And Haryana HC Raises Question

After getting a 50-day-long seventh parole in January within a span of just 10 months, rape convict self-proclaimed godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim has filed another petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court for a fresh 21-day parole.
In his petition, he mentioned that parole was needed to participate in a programme hosted by the Dera Sacha Sauda. Following his petition, the high court issued notice to the Haryana government and the Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC), and sought a reply by July 2.
Ram Rahim parole: Punjab and Haryana HC raises question
Issuing a stern rebuke on Rahim's repeated parole requests, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday said, " First you organize the program and then put pressure for parole."
Earlied on January 29 had as well the high court raised questions over repeated paroles granted to the rape convict who is supposed to be serving 20 years in jail and ordered the Haryana government to take its permission if he approaches for parole again.
Responding to a petition by the SGPC, the court had also ordered the state government to give information on how many people have been given parole in this manner.
Ram Rahim is serving a 20-year jail-sentence for raling two of his disciples. The followers of the Ram Rahim-led Dera Sacga Sauda are known to be the influential people in Punjab's Malwa region. Their votes are counted as key in deciding parliamentary and legislative elections.