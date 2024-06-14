National

Ram Rahim Seeks Fresh 21-Day Parole After Getting 7 In 10 Months, Punjab And Haryana HC Raises Question

In his petition, the rape mentioned that the rape convict self-proclaimed godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim said parole was needed to participate in a programme hosted by the Dera Sacha Sauda. Following his petition, the Punjab and Haryana High court issued notice to the Haryana government and the Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC), and sought a reply by July 2.

PTI
Rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim | Photo: PTI
info_icon

After getting a 50-day-long seventh parole in January within a span of just 10 months, rape convict self-proclaimed godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim has filed another petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court for a fresh 21-day parole.

In his petition, he mentioned that parole was needed to participate in a programme hosted by the Dera Sacha Sauda. Following his petition, the high court issued notice to the Haryana government and the Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC), and sought a reply by July 2.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh | - PTI
Parole Can't Be Granted To Ram Rahim Without Permission: High Court Tells Haryana Govt |Details

BY Outlook Web Desk

Ram Rahim parole: Punjab and Haryana HC raises question

Issuing a stern rebuke on Rahim's repeated parole requests, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday said, " First you organize the program and then put pressure for parole."

Earlied on January 29 had as well the high court raised questions over repeated paroles granted to the rape convict who is supposed to be serving 20 years in jail and ordered the Haryana government to take its permission if he approaches for parole again.

Responding to a petition by the SGPC, the court had also ordered the state government to give information on how many people have been given parole in this manner.

Supporters of the Dera Sacha Sauda sect in Punjab | AP Photo - null
Punjab Elections: Will Ram Rahim's Release On Furlough Add Fuel To Poll Fire?

BY Asad Ashraf

Ram Rahim is serving a 20-year jail-sentence for raling two of his disciples. The followers of the Ram Rahim-led Dera Sacga Sauda are known to be the influential people in Punjab's Malwa region. Their votes are counted as key in deciding parliamentary and legislative elections.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE, June 14: IAF Brings Back Mortal Remains Of Kuwait Mishap; 10 Arrests So Far In Rajkot Fire Tragedy
  2. Is It Time For The NDA Government To Revisit The Agnipath Scheme?
  3. Day In Pics: June 14, 2024
  4. Melodi Memes Reflect ‘Poor’ Level Of Humour In India, Says Priyanka Chaturvedi
  5. Congress Leaders Says Priyanka Gandhi Might Contest From Wayanad Lok Sabha Seat: Reports
Entertainment News
  1. Kartik Aaryan's 'Chandu Champion' Has Sushant Singh Rajput Connection; Here's How
  2. Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra Accused Of Cheating Bullion Trader Of Rs 90 Lakhs In Gold Scheme, Court Orders Investigation
  3. Darshan Arrest Case: Karnataka Film Body Refuses To Ban Actor's Films Amidst Renuka Swamy Murder Case
  4. Alia Bhatt's Deepfake GRWM Video Goes Viral For The Third Time, Fans Express Their Concern
  5. Drashti Dhami Announces Pregnancy With Husband Neeraj Khemka; Couple Expecting 1st Child In October
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Aakarshi Kashyap Loses Australian Open QF, HS Prannoy In Action Later
  2. Spain Vs Croatia, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch European Championship Group B Match
  3. SA Vs NEP, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 31 Preview: South Africa Face Nepal In Kingstown
  4. Meijer LPGA Classic Golf: Aditi Ashok Opens Strongly With 4-Under 68, Tied For 11th Spot
  5. Nepal Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
World News
  1. Ukraine Peace Summit On June 15: Zelenskyy To Present 10 Point Peace Plan; Russia, China, Biden To Skip | Details
  2. El Nino Doubles Extreme Rainfall Risk, Sparks Flash Floods In Afghanistan, Iran, Pakistan: Report
  3. Boeing 737 Max 8 Encounters Rare 'Dutch Roll' Midair At 32,000 Feet, FAA Investigates : Here's What Happened
  4. Exceptionally Dangerous: What Is TikTok ’Door Kick Challenge’ That Led To The Arrest Of Florida Teens?
  5. Grand Canyon Waterfall Hikers Are Experiencing ‘Gastrointestinal Ill’. Is It Norovirus?
Latest Stories
  1. Gas Cylinders, Inflammable Materials, Locked Roof Access: Several Lapses Found In Kuwait Fire Tragedy Investigation
  2. Kuwait Fire Accident: IAF Plane With Mortal Remains Of 45 Indians Killed In Fire Lands In Kochi
  3. Uttarakhand Forest Fires: IAF Conducts Bambi Bucket Ops As Blaze In Almora Kills 4; CM Dhami Announces Ex-Gratia
  4. Sunny Leone Denied Permission To Perform At Kerala University; Deets Inside
  5. NEET 2024 Result Row: SC Refuses To Pause MCC Counselling; Plea Seeking Seeking CBI Probe Set For July 8
  6. 'Stree 2': Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Horror Flick Set To Clash With Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' On THIS Day
  7. Breaking News LIVE, June 14: IAF Brings Back Mortal Remains Of Kuwait Mishap; 10 Arrests So Far In Rajkot Fire Tragedy
  8. 'Sarfira': Akshay Kumar's First Poster From Inspiring Tale Of Grit And Determination Out!