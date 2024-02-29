Parole Can't Be Granted To Ram Rahim Without Permission: High Court Tells Haryana Govt |Details

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday pronounced that rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh could not be granted parole without prior permission from the court.

Ram Rahim, the head of Dera Saccha, is currently serving a 20-year jail term over the rape of two women disciples.

He was recently granted 50-day parole. Earlier he was let out of jail on a 21-day parole in November 2023.