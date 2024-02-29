National

Parole Can't Be Granted To Ram Rahim Without Permission: High Court Tells Haryana Govt |Details

This development came as the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) had earlier filed a petition at the High Court opposing the grant of parole to Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. The head of Dera Saccha Sauda is currently serving a 20-year jail term over the rape of two women disciples.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh | Photo: PTI
The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday pronounced that rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh could not be granted parole without prior permission from the court.

Ram Rahim, the head of Dera Saccha, is currently serving a 20-year jail term over the rape of two women disciples.

He was recently granted 50-day parole. Earlier he was let out of jail on a 21-day parole in November 2023.

This development came as the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) had earlier filed a petition at the High Court opposing the grant of parole to Ram Rahim.

Paroles granted in 2022 and 2023

Before this, Ram Rahim was granted parole three times in 2023 - 40 days in January, 30 days in July and 21 days in November respectively.

Furthermore, in 2022 as well, he was allowed to come out of the Sunaria jail in Haryana's Rohtak three times.

In October 2022 too, he was granted a 40-day parole.

