Rakesh Tikait Detained By Delhi Police, Barred From Holding Protest At Jantar Mantar

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, who is also the national spokesperson for the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) and a prominent face of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), alleged the Delhi police was working at the behest of the Centre.

Farmer leaders including Rakesh Tikait to visit UP districts including Prayagraj, Gorakhpur.
Farmer leader leader Rakesh Tikait.(File photo) Suresh K Pandey

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Aug 2022 3:12 pm

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait was Sunday detained by the Delhi Police while entering the national capital to participate in a protest against unemployment in the country.

A Delhi Police official said Tikat was stopped at Ghazipur while he was on his way to Jantar Mantar. 

"Thereafter, he was detained and taken to Madhu Vihar police station where the police spoke to him and requested him to return," he said. 

Tikait, the national spokesperson for the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) and a prominent face of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), alleged the Delhi police was working at the behest of the Centre.

"The Delhi Police working at the behest of the government cannot suppress the voice of the farmers. This arrest will bring a new revolution. This struggle will continue till the last breath. Won't stop, won't get tired, won't bow down," Tikait tweeted in Hindi.

Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai condemned Tikait's detention.

"Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait was on his way to the employment movement but was stopped by the police at the border itself. This is very despicable," Rai tweeted in Hindi. 

The SKM and other farmers' groups are organising a 'mahapanchayat' at the Jantar Mantar on Monday and they will pass through the jurisdiction of outer district, which includes Ghazipur border in Ghaziabad.

"In this connection, adequate deployment of local police and outside force will be made in the area of Outer District at Tikri border, major intersections, along the railway tracks and metro station to avoid any untoward incident. Moreover, a full proof law and order arrangement has already been issued in this regard," said Sameer Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer Delhi).

(With PTI inputs)
 

