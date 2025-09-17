Rajnath Singh Denies Third-Party Role In Pausing India-Pakistan Military Ops

The event commemorates September 17, 1948, as cited by PTI, when Hyderabad was integrated into India following a military action against the Nizam's rule. Singh used the platform to address recent claims, including those from former US President Donald Trump, who suggested American mediation played a role in de-escalating the Indo-Pak conflict. "Some claim to have stopped the Indo-Pak conflict. Nobody did it," Singh stated, adding that Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister had clarified India's rejection of any third-party involvement.