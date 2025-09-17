Rajnath Singh Denies Third-Party Role In Pausing India-Pakistan Military Ops

Defence Minister says halt in 'Operation Sindoor' was India's strategic decision, not due to foreign mediation

  • Defence Minister Rajnath Singh clarified that the suspension of 'Operation Sindoor' was India's own decision, not influenced by any third-party intervention.

  • Singh indirectly responded to former U.S. President Donald Trump’s assertions about American involvement in defusing Indo-Pak tensions, stating no one else “stopped” the conflict.

  • Echoing PM Modi’s stance, Singh reiterated that issues with Pakistan are strictly bilateral and India will not accept outside interference.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserted on Wednesday that India's military operations against terrorists, particularly in the context of the ongoing India-Pakistan tensions, were not halted due to any third-party intervention. Speaking at the Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations, Singh emphasized that the pause in 'Operation Sindoor' was a strategic decision by India, not influenced by external pressures.

The event commemorates September 17, 1948, as cited by PTI, when Hyderabad was integrated into India following a military action against the Nizam's rule. Singh used the platform to address recent claims, including those from former US President Donald Trump, who suggested American mediation played a role in de-escalating the Indo-Pak conflict. "Some claim to have stopped the Indo-Pak conflict. Nobody did it," Singh stated, adding that Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister had clarified India's rejection of any third-party involvement.

According to The Hindu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently maintained that the India-Pakistan conflict is a bilateral issue, with no room for external interference. Singh echoed this stance, noting, "PM Modi made it clear it is a bilateral issue and a third party can't interfere." This position aligns with India's long-standing policy on Kashmir and cross-border terrorism, rejecting international mediation offers.-

