Rajnath Singh Denies Third-Party Role In Pausing India-Pakistan Military Ops

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserted on Wednesday that India's military operations against terrorists, particularly in the context of the ongoing India-Pakistan tensions, were not halted due to any third-party intervention. Speaking at the Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations, Singh emphasized that the pause in 'Operation Sindoor' was a strategic decision by India, not influenced by external pressures.
The event commemorates September 17, 1948, as cited by PTI, when Hyderabad was integrated into India following a military action against the Nizam's rule. Singh used the platform to address recent claims, including those from former US President Donald Trump, who suggested American mediation played a role in de-escalating the Indo-Pak conflict. "Some claim to have stopped the Indo-Pak conflict. Nobody did it," Singh stated, adding that Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister had clarified India's rejection of any third-party involvement.
According to The Hindu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently maintained that the India-Pakistan conflict is a bilateral issue, with no room for external interference. Singh echoed this stance, noting, "PM Modi made it clear it is a bilateral issue and a third party can't interfere." This position aligns with India's long-standing policy on Kashmir and cross-border terrorism, rejecting international mediation offers.