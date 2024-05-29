National

Gujarat Police File FIRs Against 18 Owners Of Illegal Gaming Zones After Rajkot Fire

As part of its crackdown in the aftermath of the Rajkot Fire, Gujarat police has sent notices at 18 owners of gaming and recreation zones which are operating without the valid licenses.

PTI
A massive fire broke out at the TRP Game Zone of Rajkot, which was running without a fire No Objection Certificate (NOC), on Saturday. Photo: PTI
info_icon

Following the devastating fire at a gaming zone in Rajkot, Gujarat Police have filed FIRs against all owners of illegal gaming zones. As part of its crackdown, the state police has sent notices at 18 such owners of gaming and recreation zones which are operating without the valid licenses.

In the aftermath of the Rajkot fire which killed 27 people, including children, Harsh Sanghavi, the state home minister ordered all police commissioners and superintendents to register FIRs against all those owning illegal game zones in the state.

In the city of Rajkot, police officials have sealed eight gaming zones and a water park for operation without the valid permissions and licenses. FIRs have been registered under Section 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Gujarat Police Act.

In Ahmedabad, four gaming zones were shut down and six were sealed by police officials in Surat.

"As per the law, game zones are first required to take various NOCs regarding fire safety as well as electrical and mechanical safety. They need to get permission from the police by showing these NOCs. None of these four game zones had acquired our permission before starting their operations," stated police commissioner GS Malik.

These FIRs also come after the death of one of the "missing" co-owners of TRP gaming zone was confirmed. As per Gujarat Police, Prakash Hiran died in the fire on May 25. His remains were identified through DNA profiling.

As per SIT probe into the Rajkot tragedy continues, the Rajkot collector has stated that DNA profiling of all victims have been completed by matching samples with their relatives.

Charred remains of Rajkot gaming zone after a massive fire broke out on Saturday | - PTI
Rajkot Fire: 'Missing' Co-Owner Of Gaming Zone Prakash Hiran Died In Fire, Confirms Police

BY Outlook Web Desk

Furthermore, amid the SIT probe, the state high court has pulled up the Rajkot civic body over the lapses in the functioning of TRP gaming zone, where 27 people, including 11 children were killed on May 25.

