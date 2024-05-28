National

Rajkot Fire: 'Missing' Co-Owner Of Gaming Zone Prakash Hiran Died In Fire, Confirms Police

Prakash Hiran was reported missing after the fire broke out on Saturday night. Through DNA profiling, the "missing" co-owner has now been confirmed dead.

PTI
Charred remains of Rajkot gaming zone after a massive fire broke out on Saturday | Photo: PTI
info_icon

In the latest update for the fire at a Rajkot gaming zone, the co-owner of the arcade - Prakash Hiran - has been confirmed dead. Hiran, reportedly was at the gaming zone on May 25 and died in the fire.

Confirmation of Hiran's death comes after the May 25 tragedy in which he was reported missing. Through the process of DNA profiling, it was confirmed that Hiran died in the massive fire.

Charred remains of Rajkot gaming zone after a massive fire broke out on Saturday | - PTI
Rajkot Gaming Zone Fire: Key Accused Arrested In Rajasthan, SIT Seizes All Files | Investigation Key Points

BY Outlook Web Desk

The co-owner was one of the six people against whom Gujarat Police filed an FIR in connection with the fire at the gaming zone. As per police officials, the remains found at the scene were matched with Prakash's mother to confirm his identity.

Hiran's death came into light after his brother - Jitendra Hiran filed a petition with the police and stated that no contact had been established with Prakash after the fire broke out and all his phone numbers were switched off.

On Saturday (May 25), a massive fire broke out at TRP game zone in Rajkot, Gujarat. Around 27 people were killed in the fire, of which around 11 were children.

The victims of the fire are being identified through DNA profiling as the bodies had been charred beyond recognition.

Gujarat High Court also took suo moto cognisance of the fire and called the May 25 tragedy a "man made disaster".

Following the fire at TRP game zone, all gaming zones across Rajkot were ordered to close for inspection.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: Doctor Accused Of Replacing Blood Sample Was Made Forensics HOD At Insistence Of Minister And MLA, Claims Hospital Dean
  2. 15 Injured As Heap Of Firecrackers Explodes During Lord Jagannath's Festival In Puri
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Digital Recreation Of Accident Scene In The Works, Police To Use AI Tools
  4. Bihar Student Death: 5 More Suspects Identified In Murder Of Patna College Student
  5. Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Halted Amid Central Railways' Mega Block, 930 Trains Cancelled | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Did Jitendra Kumar Have A Fallout With The Makers Of 'Panchayat'? Actor Reveals 'There Was Misunderstanding'
  2. Natasha Stankovic Shares First Post Amid Rumours Of Divorce From Hardik Pandya - View Pic Inside
  3. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’: Chewbacca Steals The Show At London Premiere – View Pics
  4. ‘Moana 2’ Teaser Review: Dwayne Johnson Is Back As The Demigod Maui And With Auli’i Cravalho, He Promises To Steal Your Hearts
  5. ‘Wolfs’ Trailer Review: George Clooney And Brad Pitt’s Comedic Timing Will Get You ROFL
Sports News
  1. Riyan Parag Declares: "You'll Have To Pick Me For Team India Eventually"
  2. Anderson Retirement: Lyon Stunned, Believes Veteran 'Still England's Best Bowler'
  3. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 2: Seeds Of Success Sown In 2007 - Trip Down Memory Lane
  4. Rodrygo Hits Out At Madrid Exit Speculation Ahead Of Mbappe Switch
  5. Euro 2024: Mbappe's Madrid Move Nears But Deschamps Focused On France Collective
World News
  1. South Korea Says North Korea Has Fired Barrage Of Missiles Toward Its Eastern Waters
  2. From Fitness Freak To Stabbing Spree Maniac; Everything About Jared Ravizza
  3. Virgin Atlantic Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Edinburgh After Mid-Flight Nose Gear Complications
  4. France Next To Recognise Palestine? Macron Offers 'Prospect', Urges Palestinian Authority For Reforms
  5. Bette Nash, World's Longest-Serving Flight Attendant, Dies At 88 After 70-Year Career With American Airlines
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Maha Congress Alleges Role Of MLA's Son; Seeks CBI Probe And Resignation Of Fadnavis
  4. Sports News Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Naomi Osaka In French Open Thriller
  5. Malayalam Filmmaker Omar Lulu Slammed With Sexual Assault Charges, Kochi Police Files FIR
  6. Elections 2024: 'Who Needs Cameras For Meditation,' Says Mamata In Dig At PM; Shah Challenges RaGa To 'Touch' Adivasi Quota
  7. French Open 2024, Day 2 Recap: Nadal Bids Goodbye To Roland Garros; Medvedev Survives Scare To Progress