Rajkot Gaming Zone Fire: Key Accused Arrested In Rajasthan, SIT Seizes All Files | Investigation Key Points

As the latest development amid the ongoing investigation in the tragic Rajkot gaming zone fire incident that killed 27, police on Monday arrested the main accused, Dhawal Thakkar, from Abu Road in Rajasthan.
It has been reported that the police acted upon receiving information on Thakkar hiding at his relative's house in Rajasthan. Earlier on Monday, a local court sent three men associated with the incident to police custody for 14 days.
Rajkot gaming zone fire investigation: Key points
Based on a first information report (FIR) filed against six partners of the TRP game zone, two partner, Yuvrajsinh Solanki and Rahul Rathod, and the manager of the place, Nitin Jain, were arrested earlier.
Thhe FIR also suggested that the main accused erected a 50-metre-wide and 60-metre-long structure of metal sheet fabrication to create the game zone.
It as been reported that the gaming zonne lacked proper firefighting equipment, Furthermore, the owners also did not obtain any no-objection certificate (NOC) from the local fire department.
The Gujarat government on Monday transferred six Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including the Rajkot Police Commissioner.
Rajkot Police Commissioner Raju Bhargava has been replaced by IPS officer Brijesh Kumar Jha. Vidhi Choudhary, Additional Commissioner of Police (Administration, Traffic and Crime) Rajkot City and Sudhirkumar J Desai, DCP-Zone 2, Rajkot have also been transferred.
Coemmenting on the progress of investigation, Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said that all files related to the game zone has bee seized by the government-appointed special investigation team (SIT) for further investigation.
"The SIT has seized all relevant files from 2021 till 2024 in my presence from various departments such as the road and building department, police and Rajkot Municipal Corporation. We will not spare those found guilty of any wrongdoing", Mr. Sanghavi told reporters in Gandhinagar.