National

Rajkot Gaming Zone Fire: Key Accused Arrested In Rajasthan, SIT Seizes All Files | Investigation Key Points

It has been reported that the police acted upon receiving information on the main accused Dhawal Thakkar hiding at his relative's house in Rajasthan. Earlier on Monday, a local court sent three men associated with the incident to police custody for 14 days.

PTI
Charred remains of Rajkot gaming zone after a massive fire broke out on Saturday | Photo: PTI
info_icon

As the latest development amid the ongoing investigation in the tragic Rajkot gaming zone fire incident that killed 27, police on Monday arrested the main accused, Dhawal Thakkar, from Abu Road in Rajasthan.

It has been reported that the police acted upon receiving information on Thakkar hiding at his relative's house in Rajasthan. Earlier on Monday, a local court sent three men associated with the incident to police custody for 14 days.

Visuals from the scene of the fire tragedy at Rajkot's TRP Game Zone | - PTI
Rajkot Game Zone Fire: Police Commissioner, 5 IPS Officers Transferred

BY Outlook Web Desk

Rajkot gaming zone fire investigation: Key points

  • Based on a first information report (FIR) filed against six partners of the TRP game zone, two partner, Yuvrajsinh Solanki and Rahul Rathod, and the manager of the place, Nitin Jain, were arrested earlier.

  • Thhe FIR also suggested that the main accused erected a 50-metre-wide and 60-metre-long structure of metal sheet fabrication to create the game zone.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel takes stock at the incident site. - PTI
Rajkot Fire Tragedy: 27 Dead; Gujarat HC To Hear Matter On 'Man-made Disaster' Tomorrow | Updates

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

  • It as been reported that the gaming zonne lacked proper firefighting equipment, Furthermore, the owners also did not obtain any no-objection certificate (NOC) from the local fire department.

A massive fire broke out at the TRP Game Zone of Rajkot, which was running without a fire No Objection Certificate (NOC), on Saturday, killing four children and 23 others. - PTI
Rajkot Game Zone Fire: CCTV Clip Shows Welding Triggered Blaze; Newly Weds Among Victims; 'Were You Asleep,' HC Asks Guj Govt

BY Outlook Web Desk

  • The Gujarat government on Monday transferred six Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including the Rajkot Police Commissioner.

  • Rajkot Police Commissioner Raju Bhargava has been replaced by IPS officer Brijesh Kumar Jha. Vidhi Choudhary, Additional Commissioner of Police (Administration, Traffic and Crime) Rajkot City and Sudhirkumar J Desai, DCP-Zone 2, Rajkot have also been transferred.

  • Coemmenting on the progress of investigation, Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said that all files related to the game zone has bee seized by the government-appointed special investigation team (SIT) for further investigation.

  • "The SIT has seized all relevant files from 2021 till 2024 in my presence from various departments such as the road and building department, police and Rajkot Municipal Corporation. We will not spare those found guilty of any wrongdoing", Mr. Sanghavi told reporters in Gandhinagar.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 15 Injured As Heap Of Firecrackers Explodes During Lord Jagannath's Festival In Puri
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Digital Recreation Of Accident Scene In The Works, Police To Use AI Tools
  3. Bihar Student Death: 5 More Suspects Identified In Murder Of Patna College Student
  4. Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Halted Amid Central Railways' Mega Block, 930 Trains Cancelled | Details
  5. Construction Quality Of Ghatkopar Hoarding Was Shoddy, Police Tell Court
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’: Chewbacca Steals The Show At London Premiere – View Pics
  2. ‘Moana 2’ Teaser Review: Dwayne Johnson Is Back As The Demigod Maui And With Auli’i Cravalho, He Promises To Steal Your Hearts
  3. ‘Wolfs’ Trailer Review: George Clooney And Brad Pitt’s Comedic Timing Will Get You ROFL
  4. Esha Deol Says Dharmendra Was ‘Protective As A Male’: He Wanted To Keep Us More Private
  5. Director Sukumar To Reportedly Shoot Multiple Endings Of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ Ft. Rashmika Mandanna, Allu Arjun
Sports News
  1. Riyan Parag Declares: "You'll Have To Pick Me For Team India Eventually"
  2. Anderson Retirement: Lyon Stunned, Believes Veteran 'Still England's Best Bowler'
  3. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 2: Seeds Of Success Sown In 2007 - Trip Down Memory Lane
  4. Rodrygo Hits Out At Madrid Exit Speculation Ahead Of Mbappe Switch
  5. Euro 2024: Mbappe's Madrid Move Nears But Deschamps Focused On France Collective
World News
  1. From Fitness Freak To Stabbing Spree Maniac; Everything About Jared Ravizza
  2. Virgin Atlantic Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Edinburgh After Mid-Flight Nose Gear Complications
  3. France Next To Recognise Palestine? Macron Offers 'Prospect', Urges Palestinian Authority For Reforms
  4. Bette Nash, World's Longest-Serving Flight Attendant, Dies At 88 After 70-Year Career With American Airlines
  5. Iceland Volcano Eruption Triggers Another Evacuation In Grindavík, Fifth Eruption Since December
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Maha Congress Alleges Role Of MLA's Son; Seeks CBI Probe And Resignation Of Fadnavis
  4. Sports News Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Naomi Osaka In French Open Thriller
  5. Malayalam Filmmaker Omar Lulu Slammed With Sexual Assault Charges, Kochi Police Files FIR
  6. Elections 2024: 'Who Needs Cameras For Meditation,' Says Mamata In Dig At PM; Shah Challenges RaGa To 'Touch' Adivasi Quota
  7. French Open 2024, Day 2 Recap: Nadal Bids Goodbye To Roland Garros; Medvedev Survives Scare To Progress