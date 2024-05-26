Rajkot Fire Tragedy: 27 Dead; Gujarat CM Takes Stock; DGP Orders Inspection Of All Game Zones | Updates

At least 27 persons, including four children under the age of 12, will killed in a massive fire that broke out at a gaming zone in Gujarat's Rajkot on Saturday evening. Officials said that the death toll is likely to go up.
The owner and manager of the TRP Game Zone were detained by the police, while the state government assigned the investigation to a Special Investigation Team (SIT).
Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi, who visited the scene of the incident, said that the first priority is to look for "one person who is still missing". He said that "maximum teams" are being deployed for the same.
RAJKOT FIRE TRAGEDY: LATEST UPDATES
4 CHILDREN AMONG 27 KILLED
Four children under the age of 12 were among the 27 persons that were killed in a massive fire that broke out at the TRP Game Zone in Gujarat's Rajkot on Saturday. Officials said that the death toll is likely to go up.
"So far we have confirmed the death of 27 persons in the fire incident. The bodies are charred beyond recognition and hence their identification is difficult," said Assistant Commissioner of Police Radhika Bharai.
The blaze erupted at a structure built using metal and fibre sheets for gaming activities at around 4:30 pm, officials said, adding that the structure collapsed due to the massive fire.
GAME ZONE OWNER, MANAGER ARRESTED; SIT TO PROBE TRAGEDY
Following the tragedy at the TRP Game Zone, police have detained the owner and manager of the establishment.
The government, meanwhile, transferred the investigation to a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Additional Director General of Police Subhash Trivedi.
The SIT includes Commissioner, Technical Education, BN Pani; Director, Forensic Science Laboratory, Gandhinagar, HP Sanghvi; Chief Fire Officer, Ahmedabad, JN Khadia; and Superintending Engineer, Roads and Buildings Department, MB Desai.
The SIT has already begun its investigation, collecting samples from the incident spot.
GUJARAT CM ANNOUNCES EX-GRATIA
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to each injured.
"The fire tragedy in Rajkot is heart-wrenching. I express my heartfelt condolences to the persons who lost their lives in this incident and their families. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured," Patel said in an X post. "It is very important to ensure that such an incident does not happen again," he added.
Assigning the probe to the SIT, Patel said that any kind of negligence will not be tolerated.
ONE PERSON STILL MISSING, SAYS STATE HOME MINISTER
Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Saghnvi visited the spot of the incident to take stock of the current situation.
Addressing the media afterwards, Sanghvi told the media that all officials of the departments responsible for the gaming zone construction had been instructed to be present at the Collector's office by 3 am Sunday. \
"All types of investigations will begin today itself and soon action will be taken to serve justice," he added.
Notably he said that as per information, "one person is still missing and it is our responsibility to look for him". He said that maximum number of teams are being deployed for the same.
PM MODI, PRESIDENT MURMU & OTHER LEADERS CONDOLE TRAGEDY
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed distress over the fire tragedy that broke out in Rajkot. "My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. Prayers for the injured. The local administration is working to provide all possible assistance to those affected," he said in a post on X.
The PM also spoke to Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and took stock of the situation.
"The fire tragedy in Rajkot has saddened us all. In my telephone conversation with him a short while ago, Gujarat CM Bhupendrabhai Patel Ji told me about the efforts underway to ensure all possible assistance is provided to those who have been affected. @Bhupendrapbjp," PM Modi said.
President Droupadi Murmu also took to X and said, "I am deeply anguished to learn of the loss of lives in a fire accident at a gaming zone in Rajkot, Gujarat. My heart goes out to the families who have lost their near and dear ones including young children. I pray to the Almighty for the speedy recovery of those being rescued."
"I am deeply saddened by the accident in the game zone of Rajkot (Gujarat). Talked to Chief Minister Mr. @Bhupendrapbjp ji and got information about this accident. The administration is making all possible efforts for relief and rescue work and providing treatment to the injured. My deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones in this tragic accident and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Shah said in his post on X.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said he was "deeply grieved" at the loss of lives in the terrible fire in Rajkot. "Our thoughts are very much with all those impacted by this tragedy," he added.
Advertisement
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended his condolences over the tragic incident.
"The loss of lives in an unfortunate fire accident in Rajkot, Gujarat is extremely sad. My condolences are with all those affected by this accident. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give a place to the departed souls in his feet and provide speedy recovery to the injured," he said in his X post.
Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed condolences over the lost lives and asked party workers to provide all possible help to those affected by the accident to ensure they don't face any trouble with treatment or compensation.
Advertisement
ALL GUJARAT GAMING ZONES TO BE INSPECTED
In the wake of the tragic fire incident at Rajkot's TRP Game Zone, the Director General of Police has issued instructions to the Commissioners of Police and Superintendents of Police to inspect all the game zones in Gujarat, asking them to close those running without fire safety permission.
The DGP has directed to carry out this procedure in coordination with fire officers of the municipalities.
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW?
The persons injured in the fire tragedy are undergoing treatment at Rajkot's Civil Hospital, where security personnel are also in place.
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi arrived at the TRP Game Zone on Sunday morning to take stock of the situation.
Advertisement
CM Patel and Sanghvi also visited Rajkot's Giriraj Hospital to meet the injured persons.
SIT Head Subhash Trivedi, meanwhile, said, "Who is responsible for this and what all mistakes have happened, to prevent such incidents from happening in the future, what needs to be done, all these things, we will go to the root of the matter. A complete probe will be conducted."
(With PTI inputs)